This Thicc, Lazy, High-Maintenance, Incredibly Well-Hydrated Cat Is Up For Adoption

This is Bruno, and he’s a 25-pound cat who’s currently up for adoption at the Wright-Way Rescue Adoption Center in Morton Grove, Illinois. Erin Ellison, who works at the shelter, told BuzzFeed News he's been in their care since April 11 when he was given up for adoption because he "wasn't meshing well with young kids in his home."

"He was no doubt loved by his former family but maybe a little too much," she said. "He needed a home that would love him enough to help him trim down."

The 7-year-old cat is polydactyl, meaning he has a few extra toes. He also has a strange habit of standing on his hind legs, the shelter said on Facebook.

“This usually happens when I want food. No, my foster parents did not teach me this. They are not sure how I learned,” the shelter said.

He’s now on a diet and “walking, playing, and doing tricks” so he can lose some weight.

Bruno also apparently loves to be petted while he eats.

“It took my foster mom a little time to realize what I was meowing about, since she had just put food in my bowl,” the shelter said. “Soon she found out it’s because I want pets while I eats! I will still eat if you don’t pet me, but I will meow more and stare at you for a while.”

He also drinks a lot of water, but is very particular about it.

“I never drink the water in the kitchen where my food is. I only drink the water that was put in a completely different room,” the shelter wrote. “If you have a larger house, perhaps put multiple bowls of water around for me and be sure to give me fresh water at least once day?”

“Yes, I know I am EXTRA,” they wrote.