This Far-Right Tweet About "The Future That Liberals Want" Backfired Into A Huge Meme

This Far-Right Tweet About "The Future That Liberals Want" Backfired Into A Huge Meme

"Religious freedom, kicky daytime drag looks, and a robust public transit program? SIGN ME THE FUCK UP."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Last updated on March 2, 2017, at 3:42 p.m. ET

Posted on March 2, 2017, at 12:19 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, far-right Twitter user @polNewsNetwork1 denounced this photo as "the future that liberals want."

This is the future that liberals want.
/pol/ News Network @polNewsNetwork1

And right off the bat, it kiiiiind of backfired.

Imagine getting your panties in a bunch over people literally just sitting there existing https://t.co/rNI4QVDfoy
Tess @that1mum

OH MY GOD! 2 PEOPLE MINDING THEIR BUSINESS ON THE BUS! CALL THE POLICE! https://t.co/gtEgUo4o0L
Luke James @lukejamesbgn

@polNewsNetwork1 two people calmly sitting on a bus. oh the horror! I thought it was the SJWs who were supposed to be easily offended 🤔
Sunny Burn ☀ @sunweasel

In fact, people were like, "Yeah, actually. That's exactly what we want. Bingo."

religious freedom, kicky daytime drag looks, and a robust public transit program? SIGN ME THE FUCK UP. https://t.co/6p24MIW9ZF
MAX IM A KOOPA @meakoopa

I don't want to say "literally, yeah" but also...literally, yeah. https://t.co/JGMhLbHWMq
Marie Le Conte @youngvulgarian

@polNewsNetwork1 oooo heaven is a place on earth
Tyler Oakley @tyleroakley

And some said it's not just the future they want — it's the present, too.

One where people mind their damn business &amp; don't harm others for being different? Affirmative. This is the present… https://t.co/TIcnr2qD3c
Dwayne David Paul @DwayneDavidPaul

This is the present. The future is this, but without someone taking your damn photo the whole time. https://t.co/mRZQS72lfs
Huw Lemmey @huwlemmey

Then, naturally, people came with the memes.

This is the future liberals want.
🐺🤜🐸💨 @SFtheWolf

this is the future liberals want
darth™ @darth

this is the future Liberals want
JuanPa @jpbrammer

This is the future that liberals want
Viktor Winetrout @Cpin42

"This is the future liberals want."

This is the future that liberals want.
Mat @MatCro

This is the future that liberals want.
Sam Sykes @SamSykesSwears

This is the future that liberals want.
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

*clutches pearls*

This is the future that liberals want
Sam 🐫 Kriss @sam_kriss

This is the future that liberals want.
Philip K. Dingus @PhilipKDingus

This is the future that liberals want.
Post-Culture Review @PostCultRev

The HORROR.

this is the future that liberals want
ishmael n. daro @iD4RO

This is the future that liberals want.
Chai Goth @Abid_ism

This is the future liberals want
Ian Williams @Brock_toon

WHAT IS AMERICA COMING TO!!!!!!!!!!1!!!!!!!!11

this is the future that liberals want
Amanda M-W @Manda_like_wine

This is the future that liberals want
Jack Cat 😽 @MrJackCat

This is the future that liberals want
Jocelyn Plums @FilthyRichmond

The drag queen in the photo, Gilda Wabbit, told BuzzFeed News the photo was originally posted on @subwaycreatures, where it was used to showcase the beauty of New York's diversity.

Instagram: @gildawabbit

She couldn't care less about the far-right account tweeting her photo, she said, but "the clapback against the negative attention from the far-right has been fabulous."

"I won't speak for all liberals, but my goal is for everyone — white, brown, drag queen, soccer mom, cisgender, trans, heterosexual, queer, working class, middle class — to be able to exist as they choose without judgement or fear," she said.

She does not know who her seat-mate was, but hopes she can find her in the midst of all the media attention.

"I hope one day that a picture of a woman in modesty garb sitting next to a colorful drag queen isn't out of the ordinary — that it's every day life for everyone!" she added.

