This Far-Right Tweet About "The Future That Liberals Want" Backfired Into A Huge Meme
"Religious freedom, kicky daytime drag looks, and a robust public transit program? SIGN ME THE FUCK UP."
On Wednesday, far-right Twitter user @polNewsNetwork1 denounced this photo as "the future that liberals want."
And right off the bat, it kiiiiind of backfired.
In fact, people were like, "Yeah, actually. That's exactly what we want. Bingo."
And some said it's not just the future they want — it's the present, too.
Then, naturally, people came with the memes.
"This is the future liberals want."
*clutches pearls*
The HORROR.
WHAT IS AMERICA COMING TO!!!!!!!!!!1!!!!!!!!11
The drag queen in the photo, Gilda Wabbit, told BuzzFeed News the photo was originally posted on @subwaycreatures, where it was used to showcase the beauty of New York's diversity.
-
