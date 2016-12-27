This Guy Handwrote His Girlfriend The Entire "Bee Movie" Script For Christmas
This is what true love looks like.
Meet Conner Fastenau and Nicole Dudley, freshmen at Baylor University and a self-declared "pretty meme-y" couple.
It was then that Fastenau was struck by an idea, and got to work on this card:
And yep, "inner me" won out:
He mailed his masterpiece to Dudley's home in Kansas City, and she instantly fell apart laughing.
ADVERTISEMENT
People on Twitter are pretty much in love with the card (and Fastenau):
Fastenau said making the card ended up being completely worth it for how much it made his girlfriend laugh.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.