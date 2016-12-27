BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Handwrote His Girlfriend The Entire "Bee Movie" Script For Christmas

news

This Guy Handwrote His Girlfriend The Entire "Bee Movie" Script For Christmas

This is what true love looks like.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 27, 2016, at 5:06 p.m. ET

Meet Conner Fastenau and Nicole Dudley, freshmen at Baylor University and a self-declared "pretty meme-y" couple.

When it came time to pick out a Christmas gift for Dudley this year, Fastenau, who&#x27;s from St. Louis, said he got pretty stuck.&quot;Nicole is pretty tough to get presents for, so I wanted to do something different that she wouldn’t have expected,&quot; he told BuzzFeed News.
Conner Fastenau

When it came time to pick out a Christmas gift for Dudley this year, Fastenau, who's from St. Louis, said he got pretty stuck.

"Nicole is pretty tough to get presents for, so I wanted to do something different that she wouldn’t have expected," he told BuzzFeed News.

It was then that Fastenau was struck by an idea, and got to work on this card:

&quot;We make a lot of jokes about Bee Movie,&quot; he said. &quot;And I’m pretty decent at drawing so I figured I could draw the Kermit meme.&quot;&quot;Me: Write Nicole a sweet, heartfelt letter.&quot;Inner me: Write her the entire Bee Movie script,&quot; the card said.

"We make a lot of jokes about Bee Movie," he said. "And I’m pretty decent at drawing so I figured I could draw the Kermit meme."

"Me: Write Nicole a sweet, heartfelt letter.

"Inner me: Write her the entire Bee Movie script," the card said.

And yep, "inner me" won out:

Fastenau said he &quot;slaved away at the Bee Movie script for like three or four hours.&quot;&quot;I worked pretty much nonstop for hours, with some hand cramps,&quot; he said.
Conner Fastenau

Fastenau said he "slaved away at the Bee Movie script for like three or four hours."

"I worked pretty much nonstop for hours, with some hand cramps," he said.

He mailed his masterpiece to Dudley's home in Kansas City, and she instantly fell apart laughing.

How to write your girlfriend a christmas card:
Conner Fastenau @cfastenau34

How to write your girlfriend a christmas card:

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She was, ‘Oh my god, I’m literally dead, I can’t stop laughing,'" he said. "She said she had to explain it to her mom, too."

ADVERTISEMENT

People on Twitter are pretty much in love with the card (and Fastenau):

gotta get me a man like this https://t.co/hglc7oJ9xB
alexis @alexislol_

gotta get me a man like this https://t.co/hglc7oJ9xB

Reply Retweet Favorite
the bar has been set even higher, gentlemen https://t.co/OJLpsjh4Mz
wine mom @winexm0m

the bar has been set even higher, gentlemen https://t.co/OJLpsjh4Mz

Reply Retweet Favorite
issa husband. https://t.co/NTjwCXllFs
Kat the finesse kid @katberrioss

issa husband. https://t.co/NTjwCXllFs

Reply Retweet Favorite
Conner Fastenau

Fastenau said making the card ended up being completely worth it for how much it made his girlfriend laugh.

&quot;Is it really worth it? Should I just get her a normal card and be, like, a normal person?&quot; he said he asked himself while making it.&quot;[But] it was absolutely worth it. It got her a good laugh, so it was worth it,&quot; he said. &quot;I think she said she’s going to frame it.&quot;
Conner Fastenau

"Is it really worth it? Should I just get her a normal card and be, like, a normal person?" he said he asked himself while making it.

"[But] it was absolutely worth it. It got her a good laugh, so it was worth it," he said. "I think she said she’s going to frame it."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT