People Can't Stop Laughing Over This Guy's Ridiculous Half Marathon Photo
Oh yeah, and he still got his best finishing time ever.
Meet Cole Murphy-Hockett.
So he popped into the medical tent, rolled some gauze into a nose plug, and just kept running.
Naturally, the photo found its way to Reddit, and people are having a field day with it.
Murphy-Hockett has outrun bears.
And vampires.
He's joined forces with great memes of yore.
And fought in wars.
Someone found a face within his face.
Which resulted in these haunting photoshops.
He's raced pugs.
And he's raced himself.
Murphy-Hockett said he is "impressed with the creativity" of everyone who has edited his photo.
