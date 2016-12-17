BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Accidentally Got His Girlfriend 144 Pairs Of Fuzzy Socks For Christmas

news / viral

This Guy Accidentally Got His Girlfriend 144 Pairs Of Fuzzy Socks For Christmas

My Christmas wish tbh.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 17, 2016, at 5:07 p.m. ET

When Jackson Wade Knight recently asked his girlfriend Haven Prevatt what she wanted for Christmas, she had a simple request: some fuzzy socks.

The 18-year-old from Georgia heeded his girlfriend&#x27;s request, ordering her a pack of a dozen fuzzy socks and some jewelry, he told BuzzFeed News.
Jackson Wade Knight

The 18-year-old from Georgia heeded his girlfriend's request, ordering her a pack of a dozen fuzzy socks and some jewelry, he told BuzzFeed News.

But when the package was dropped off on his front porch the following week, Knight immediately knew something had gone wrong.

&quot;There was a really large package,&quot; he said. &quot;Nothing I ordered should be that big.&quot;&quot;It was like three feet long and a foot tall. I was like, &#x27;I wonder what this is?&#x27;&quot;
Jackson Wade Knight

"There was a really large package," he said. "Nothing I ordered should be that big."

"It was like three feet long and a foot tall. I was like, 'I wonder what this is?'"

He opened the package and discovered a Christmas miracle: 144 pairs of fuzzy socks.

I ordered my girlfriend a dozen pairs of fuzzy socks and they sent me 12 dozen making 144 pairs of fuzzy socks
Jack @JacksonWadeK

I ordered my girlfriend a dozen pairs of fuzzy socks and they sent me 12 dozen making 144 pairs of fuzzy socks

Reply Retweet Favorite

The company had accidentally sent him TWELVE. DOZEN. FUZZY. SOCKS.

Knight said he immediately checked his bank account to see if he'd actually bought that many socks by mistake, and was relieved to find he'd only been charged $27.

"So, everything was good on my end," he said. "They just messed up the order. Just a happy accident."

Knight tweeted about the sock mishap, and people were overwhelmed with joy picturing the very merry (and fuzzy) Christmas Prevatt was going to have:

YOU ABOUT TO MAKE HER THE HAPPIEST GIRL IN THE WHOLE WORLD LEMME TELL YOU BOY https://t.co/UcXc1ZHdFG
lil punk ass bitch @suhhhbrinadude

YOU ABOUT TO MAKE HER THE HAPPIEST GIRL IN THE WHOLE WORLD LEMME TELL YOU BOY https://t.co/UcXc1ZHdFG

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
is this what heaven looks like? https://t.co/REUBU8Lysx
lyss @alyssabrianne96

is this what heaven looks like? https://t.co/REUBU8Lysx

Reply Retweet Favorite

They really think Knight is "the world's greatest boyfriend."

You sir have just became the worlds greatest boyfriend https://t.co/hJq4UGlAsI
kenzie @kenzie_lagrappe

You sir have just became the worlds greatest boyfriend https://t.co/hJq4UGlAsI

Reply Retweet Favorite
Boyfriend award https://t.co/22ccrdVyLQ
@Bertthaaa

Boyfriend award https://t.co/22ccrdVyLQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
That girl is going to love you forever https://t.co/8xkZIZGgR9
Missy ➳♛ @MissyTatton9

That girl is going to love you forever https://t.co/8xkZIZGgR9

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Knight said he doesn't actually plan to keep all 144 socks "since I didn’t pay for them."

There are two types of people
Jack @JacksonWadeK

There are two types of people

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The first thing I did was contact the company and see if it would be possible for me to return them, because that’s a lot of money worth of socks," he said. "But I called them a few days ago and they didn’t answer."

"I know some people were saying I could make a mad profit off them, but I think I’d rather play Santa Claus and either give them to my friends and cousins or go bring them to a homeless shelter," he said.

Coincidentally, there'd also been a mistake with the gift Prevatt had ordered for Knight, so she'd gone to exchange it that same day.

"I texted her and said, 'If you said your gift order got messed up, just wait till you hear about mine,'" he said.

"At first I didn’t really come out and explicitly tell her they sent me 144 pairs of socks," he said. "But I told her, 'One of the things I ordered for you, they sent me 12 times more than I actually ordered.'"

He texted her about what happened, and she couldn't believe it either.

&quot;She laughed,&quot; he said. &quot;She thought it was crazy.&quot;
Jackson Wade Knight

"She laughed," he said. "She thought it was crazy."

Knight said he and Prevatt really "got a kick" out of the ridiculous mistake.

&quot;I was so surprised,&quot; he said. &quot;I didn’t think I’d get that lucky.&quot;
Jackson Wade Knight

"I was so surprised," he said. "I didn’t think I’d get that lucky."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT