This Guy Turns His Girlfriend Into Disney Princesses On Instagram And It's Amazing

news

He seriously can paint with all the colors of the wind.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on March 25, 2017, at 5:21 p.m. ET

Meet Lyana Azman and her boyfriend Amin Fouzi, two 21-year-olds from Malaysia currently studying in Melbourne.

Azman is &quot;definitely a huge Disney fan&quot; and watches a ton of Disney movies, especially because she has a 2-year-old sister, she told BuzzFeed News.&quot;I&#x27;d like to think Amin is also a Disney fan,&quot; she said. &quot;Even though he claims that he &#x27;just knows Disney stuff&#x27; — he needs to stay cool!&quot;
Last Saturday, the two went out for dinner. While waiting for their food to come out, Fouzi snapped a pic of his girlfriend for his Instagram story and turned it into THIS.

Since then, Fouzi has drawn his girlfriend in the library as Belle.

And as Aurora, pink dress and all.

She's rocked a pinafore as Alice in Wonderland.

And just look at her as Mulan!

Azman posted her boyfriend's drawings on Twitter, and people went totally heart-eyes-emoji over it.

my boyfriend and his creativity 😂
Lyana Azman @lyanaazman

my boyfriend and his creativity 😂

People seriously cannot handle how cute they are.

Awww 😍
Ellyyyy 🐼 @ellykayda

Awww 😍 https://t.co/wc9XNTF2Go

@lyanaazman
kimhvktv @hungrypotvto

@lyanaazman

Aww so cute. Actually little things still can make women extremely happy!
Azurin @azurinrams

Aww so cute. Actually little things still can make women extremely happy! https://t.co/CjckYSiR1t

And everyone's super impressed — by both Fouzi's artistic talents, as well as his impressive attention to Disney detail.

I'm impressed not just by his drawing but also by all the Disney references! He's so amazing 😂
Scha @schaaa13

I'm impressed not just by his drawing but also by all the Disney references! He's so amazing 😂 https://t.co/cynRISz4gv

Damn creative and talented the bf!
minäjesty🥀 @mmm_bvvty

Damn creative and talented the bf! https://t.co/ftEjZQAyyl

Aw he knows everything about disney's princesses
mia @miaespinosa__

Aw he knows everything about disney's princesses https://t.co/W3oARhvc3N

@lyanaazman He likes Disney! HOLD ON TO HIMMMM
Witch @adibah_ppg

@lyanaazman He likes Disney! HOLD ON TO HIMMMM

Azman said her boyfriend has loved to draw since he was young, and she's blown away by his Instagram artistry.

"He's a natural," she said. "I always get amazed by his creativity."

