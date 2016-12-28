People Are Sobbing Over This Family’s Dog That Found The Collar Of Their Dog That Died

Jessica Klein

Zoey was a German shepherd–rottweiler mix living in Dallas, Georgia. Sadly, she died last May, when she was hit by a car at just one-and-a-half years old.

"She came with me to college and everything. My entire family loved her. She would come to the lake with us, and she slept with me every single night," Jessica Klein, Zoey's 19-year-old owner, told Buzzfeed News. "Zoey was always there. She went through so much stuff with me."