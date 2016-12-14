BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Dad Narrated His Teen Daughter's Makeup Tutorial And It's Too Funny

news / viral

This Dad Narrated His Teen Daughter's Makeup Tutorial And It's Too Funny

"This is a very expensive palette and I only use a couple of them, but don’t tell my dad because it’s kind of a waste."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 14, 2016, at 5:34 p.m. ET

This is Megan Michell, a 13-year-old from California, and her dad.

Megan told BuzzFeed News she&#x27;s &quot;always loved doing makeup&quot; and she started a makeup tutorial YouTube channel in August to show off her skills to her friends and family.
Megan Michell

Megan told BuzzFeed News she's "always loved doing makeup" and she started a makeup tutorial YouTube channel in August to show off her skills to her friends and family.

In November, Megan got her dad in on her hobby by having him do the voiceover for one of her tutorials.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Megan had seen a number of videos of makeup tutorials where boyfriends, husbands, and dads narrated, and decided to make one of her own.

Her dad, who Megan said has always loved acting and even used to want to be a voiceover artist, immediately agreed.

The resulting video is pure dad-joke hilarity.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Megan Michell / Via youtube.com

The way he sums up Naked palettes is so spot-on it hurts.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Megan Michell / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

It's kind of perfect.

The video is over a month old, but it went viral on Monday after being reposted on Facebook, where it was viewed more than 30 million times. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Megan Michell / Via youtube.com

The video is over a month old, but it went viral on Monday after being reposted on Facebook, where it was viewed more than 30 million times.

Megan said her dad has always been pretty funny, but she didn't expect how much other people would love it.

"That’s the kind of stuff my dad says all the time," she said. "So, when I first watched the video, I was just like, oh yeah, that’s my dad, whatever. So for other people to find it hilarious was super weird!"

People can't stop laughing over the voiceover, and they think "more dads need to do this challenge."

Megan said that in spite of her dad's teasing in the voiceover, he's really proud of her tutorials.

"He thinks that I have way too much makeup and spend way too much time on that kind of stuff," she said. "But I think overall he’s proud that I do it as a hobby and not because I’m insecure or anything."

"He’s proud that I have something I’ve stuck to, that I have fun doing," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT