This Dad Narrated His Teen Daughter's Makeup Tutorial And It's Too Funny
"This is a very expensive palette and I only use a couple of them, but don’t tell my dad because it’s kind of a waste."
This is Megan Michell, a 13-year-old from California, and her dad.
In November, Megan got her dad in on her hobby by having him do the voiceover for one of her tutorials.
The resulting video is pure dad-joke hilarity.
The way he sums up Naked palettes is so spot-on it hurts.
It's kind of perfect.
Megan said her dad has always been pretty funny, but she didn't expect how much other people would love it.
"That’s the kind of stuff my dad says all the time," she said. "So, when I first watched the video, I was just like, oh yeah, that’s my dad, whatever. So for other people to find it hilarious was super weird!"
People can't stop laughing over the voiceover, and they think "more dads need to do this challenge."
Megan said that in spite of her dad's teasing in the voiceover, he's really proud of her tutorials.
"He thinks that I have way too much makeup and spend way too much time on that kind of stuff," she said. "But I think overall he’s proud that I do it as a hobby and not because I’m insecure or anything."
"He’s proud that I have something I’ve stuck to, that I have fun doing," she said.
