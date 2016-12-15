This Couple Had The Best Solution After Being Constantly Asked About Kids

Carrie Jansen

Since the Iowa couple have been together for eight years, the questions started even earlier than that, Carrie told BuzzFeed News.

"We don't want kids, but if it’s Grandma asking, I won’t tell her straight up...because we don’t want to give her a heart attack," Carrie said. "So usually, I’ll give her the general ‘We’ll see!’ or ‘Not this year!’”