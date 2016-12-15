BuzzFeed News

This Couple Had The Best Solution After Being Constantly Asked About Kids

This Couple Had The Best Solution After Being Constantly Asked About Kids

"Happy to announce that the Jansen family is growing by four paws!"

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 15, 2016

Since Carrie and Nic Jansen, 23, got married three years ago, they've been fielding a lot of unwanted questions about when they'll have kids.

Since the Iowa couple have been together for eight years, the questions started even earlier than that, Carrie told BuzzFeed News.

"We don't want kids, but if it’s Grandma asking, I won’t tell her straight up...because we don’t want to give her a heart attack," Carrie said. "So usually, I’ll give her the general ‘We’ll see!’ or ‘Not this year!’”

But, their family did get a new addition recently: a fluffy little golden retriever pup named Leelu.

😱😍😭

Carrie and Nic "thought it would be fun to do an announcement" and enlisted the help of Carrie's sister, Becca.

It turned out pretty perfect.

Carrie shared the announcement on Facebook, where most people thought it was funny and a few people nearly fell for the joke.

"We wrote a caption like, 'Happy to announce that the Jansen family is growing by four paws!'" she said.

Carrie doesn't take her family's "bugging to have a baby" too seriously, she said.

"They’re just curious because it seems like everyone around us if having kids," she said.

"But in this generation especially, people are choosing to wait to have kids — and choosing to not have kids. I think a lot of people can relate to that," she said.

Besides, she said, "everybody loves puppies!"

