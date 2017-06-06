This 8-Year-Old Girl Was Banned From A Soccer Game Because The Club Thought She Was A Boy

Mili has been playing soccer since she was five, and is so talented she now plays on the 11-year-olds' team, her 15-year-old brother, Cruz Hernandez, told BuzzFeed News.

After winning two out of three games on Saturday, Mili was looking forward to competing in the finals the next day.

Instead, Mili's family was told she was banned from the game — and her whole team would be disqualified — because organizers thought she was a boy.

"She tried to keep her composure, but you could see it in her face that she felt really bad about the whole thing," said Cruz.

Her father, Gerardo Hernandez, told WOWT 6 News "they made her cry."