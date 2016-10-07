BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This 6-Foot-7-Inch Teen Has The Perfect Solution To Being Constantly Asked How Tall He Is

news

This 6-Foot-7-Inch Teen Has The Perfect Solution To Being Constantly Asked How Tall He Is

"Yes, I am tall. You're very observant for noticing."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 7, 2016, at 12:06 p.m. ET

Most tall people can vouch that getting constantly asked how tall you are/how's the weather up there/do you play basketball/etc. can get tiresome real fast.

Logan, a 17-year-old high school senior in Holly Springs, North Carolina, who is 6&#x27; 7&quot;, knows this struggle all too well.So, on Wednesday, when his group project partner, Heather, inquired about his height, he had the perfect response at the ready. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

Logan, a 17-year-old high school senior in Holly Springs, North Carolina, who is 6' 7", knows this struggle all too well.

So, on Wednesday, when his group project partner, Heather, inquired about his height, he had the perfect response at the ready.

He promptly whipped this business card out of his wallet and passed it her way:

@mamaheffa / Via Twitter
omg so this kid I'm doin a group project with is mad tall n I asked him how tall he was and he pulled out his walle… https://t.co/khMUxwnuQV
Shawty @mamaheffa

omg so this kid I'm doin a group project with is mad tall n I asked him how tall he was and he pulled out his walle… https://t.co/khMUxwnuQV

Reply Retweet Favorite

Logan — who told Select All he did, in fact, play basketball when he was younger — said he bought the cards online because people ask how tall he is between five and 10 times a day.

Heather tweeted the card, and thousands of people thought it was brilliant.

The tall people of the world realized what their lives had been missing all along.

i need this i need this i need this i need this i need this https://t.co/bCihN2QWCG
jaymes @jayme_angelo

i need this i need this i need this i need this i need this https://t.co/bCihN2QWCG

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
This is perfect. I might actually steal this https://t.co/WBrsQ8Qpj7
Jeremy Leighvard @HypoDrive

This is perfect. I might actually steal this https://t.co/WBrsQ8Qpj7

Reply Retweet Favorite
If you need me I'll be down at the printers. https://t.co/LcLXkDBrPN
Keith Serry @KeithSerry

If you need me I'll be down at the printers. https://t.co/LcLXkDBrPN

Reply Retweet Favorite

And so did a few short people.

Need this ASAP! Mine: Yes, I'm short 4'11" (almost) No, I'm not an Ewok, Oompa Loompa or from Munchkin Land Yes, I… https://t.co/BOINLlWYY8
Kim Ann @ATLSAHM

Need this ASAP! Mine: Yes, I'm short 4'11" (almost) No, I'm not an Ewok, Oompa Loompa or from Munchkin Land Yes, I… https://t.co/BOINLlWYY8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Logan said the $10 he spent on 100 cards has been his "best investment yet."

@mamaheffa he's really 6'7 lol
Shawty @mamaheffa

@mamaheffa he's really 6'7 lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now, he hopes his Twitter fame might lead to a good grade on their project.

“It’s a project for a presidential election and hopefully we’ll win because of this," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT