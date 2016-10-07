This 6-Foot-7-Inch Teen Has The Perfect Solution To Being Constantly Asked How Tall He Is
"Yes, I am tall. You're very observant for noticing."
Most tall people can vouch that getting constantly asked how tall you are/how's the weather up there/do you play basketball/etc. can get tiresome real fast.
He promptly whipped this business card out of his wallet and passed it her way:
The tall people of the world realized what their lives had been missing all along.
And so did a few short people.
Logan said the $10 he spent on 100 cards has been his "best investment yet."
