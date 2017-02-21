BuzzFeed News

This 2-Year-Old Lost A Race Because He Just Wanted To Go Hug His Dad

"Ah well, won my heart."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 21, 2017, at 5:54 p.m. ET

Meet Imoh Umoren and Imoh Umoren II, a father and 2-year-old son in Lagos, Nigeria.

On Tuesday, Imoh ran in a race at school. He was doing pretty well — that is, until he spotted his dad and ran to hug him instead of crossing the finish line.

My son finished 4th in the race because instead of running across the finish line he ran to hug me. Ah well won my… https://t.co/9lslJpVSUO
Imoh Umoren @ImohUmoren

My son finished 4th in the race because instead of running across the finish line he ran to hug me. Ah well won my… https://t.co/9lslJpVSUO

"So he was competing in the toddlers category, and he was making good progress, but he spotted me trying to take a picture of him and he ran to hug me instead of completing the race," Umoren told BuzzFeed News.

"I guess he's used to ending most of his races at home with running into my arms."

Umoren said he was able to convince his son to get back in the race, and he wound up finishing fourth.

"He was a bit disappointed that I wouldn't join in because we always do it together, but he didn't seem to care," he said. "You know kids."

Imoh placed third in another event that day, which his father said left him "a bit teary," since it was his first competition ever.

"On our way home we stopped over for ice cream, and he seems like he enjoyed himself, which is important for me," he said.

People have all the feelings about their sweet father-son bond.

He may not have won the race, but he won what's important 💖 https://t.co/r1pqapZrUU
11.3.2017 @forsorrows

He may not have won the race, but he won what's important 💖 https://t.co/r1pqapZrUU

Forget the race, the guy had a nice time and chose his father over any competition! God bless him real good. https://t.co/gmX0K0YJpm
Tunde @ogbenibabalola

Forget the race, the guy had a nice time and chose his father over any competition! God bless him real good. https://t.co/gmX0K0YJpm

@ImohUmoren this is too much!!!!!! + Your son is so adorable.
Madam Sunshine @Sun_Shine0606

@ImohUmoren this is too much!!!!!! + Your son is so adorable.

I'm not crying. It's just raining over my phone 😭😭 https://t.co/UhTLQBSJp5
Lou @LouTweets_

I'm not crying. It's just raining over my phone 😭😭 https://t.co/UhTLQBSJp5

Umoren said being a father has changed him a lot.

"I've stopped cursing in real life because he always mimics me," he said.

"I'm also raising him to be expressive about the way he feels and to be a gentleman. If he offends you, he comes and says sorry and kisses you."

"I mean, I'm a very emotional guy and I want my kid to be the same way, and not some patriarchal macho who is incapable of feeling," he said.

He added that fatherhood has surpassed his wildest dreams.

"For me, all my life I've always wanted a kid," he said. "My parents died when I was 13, so I had always craved that father-son relationship. And we've grown to love each other."

"I used to think it was corny, but now I've become the corny dad," he said.

