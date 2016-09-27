BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This 2-Year-Old Helped His Dad Pull Off The Sweetest Proposal Ever

news

This 2-Year-Old Helped His Dad Pull Off The Sweetest Proposal Ever

"It was the handoff of the year."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 27, 2016, at 4:59 p.m. ET

Sade Robinson and her boyfriend of three years, Joshua Womble, celebrated their son Christian's second birthday at Womble's mother's house on Sunday.

Sade Robinson & Joshua Womble / Via Facebook: Sadecandy / Facebook: jay.womble.9

Little did she know, that wasn't the only thing their family, who lives in Warren, Michigan, would be celebrating.

There was going to be a proposal that day, and Christian was going to help his dad do it.

Womble had his mother give Christian a wrapped gift, and inside, there was a ring. Christian handed it to his dad, who was down on one knee by Robinson.

Robinson told BuzzFeed News she was "completely surprised" and "had no idea" Womble was going to propose.

Congratulations to my brother and future sister-in-law! The proposal couldn't have went more perfectly. I'm so happ… https://t.co/3z1t8t6UT4
Jacqueline. @cinnastixxxx

Congratulations to my brother and future sister-in-law! The proposal couldn't have went more perfectly. I'm so happ… https://t.co/3z1t8t6UT4

Reply Retweet Favorite

That their son played a role in the big moment "meant a lot" to her, she said.

"It made it so much more special," she said. “That was the part that made me cry."

Womble's sister Jacqueline shared the video on Twitter, and thousands have retweeted it. (Unfortunately, the sound cut out in the original video, but she shared it again with sound here.)

People are going full-on heart eyes emoji for it.

I said yes and it wasn't even me https://t.co/oLSzctsERg
Lese 🦁 @Cashoutlese

I said yes and it wasn't even me https://t.co/oLSzctsERg

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
MY GAHDAMN CHEST https://t.co/nLWZNrXuoj
Shea Smith @shea_jordan

MY GAHDAMN CHEST https://t.co/nLWZNrXuoj

Reply Retweet Favorite
You know how sometimes babies will be playing you and your plans..? That hand off was so sweet. Congrats to them 😊 https://t.co/SJBxN6P5Ez
amara[chi] @amaracheee

You know how sometimes babies will be playing you and your plans..? That hand off was so sweet. Congrats to them 😊 https://t.co/SJBxN6P5Ez

Reply Retweet Favorite

😍😍😍😍😍😍

And a lot of people are calling Christian the smoothest baby of all time.

That was smooooth https://t.co/sjhNs4Gce9
Queen Qui 👑 @SxAist

That was smooooth https://t.co/sjhNs4Gce9

Reply Retweet Favorite
Little man did that real smooth that's dope lol https://t.co/7E2iLNMB1v
Jr Da Capo @Official_1JR

Little man did that real smooth that's dope lol https://t.co/7E2iLNMB1v

Reply Retweet Favorite

Womble said he'd spent months saving up for the ring and planning the right way to pop the question, but it was his son's role in the proposal that made it truly perfect.

"It was the handoff of the year," Womble said.

Sade Robinson & Joshua Womble / Via Facebook: Sadecandy / Facebook: jay.womble.9
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT