People Are Shook Over This 2-Year-Old's Dramatic Rendition Of The ABCs

That GUSTO.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 30, 2016, at 2:54 p.m. ET

Never thought of the ABCs as a power ballad? Allow this 2-year-old, who's basically Barbra Streisand incarnate, change your mind.

The vibrato queen, whose name is Violet Ogea, lives in Shreveport, Louisiana.

She stole all the world's hearts after her mother, Christina Ogea, shared this video of her on Facebook.

People are SHOOK.

Facebook

Ogea often shares videos of Violet singing, such as this killer rendition of "The Wheels On The Bus."

And this very dramatic take on "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."

“Every song she knows, she sings like this,” Ogea told the Huffington Post.

“The whole family really enjoys music so it’s always playing in the house and she learns the songs when I sing to her rocking to sleep at night,” she said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ogea.

