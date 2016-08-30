People Are Shook Over This 2-Year-Old's Dramatic Rendition Of The ABCs

Never thought of the ABCs as a power ballad? Allow this 2-year-old, who's basically Barbra Streisand incarnate, change your mind.

She stole all the world's hearts after her mother, Christina Ogea, shared this video of her on Facebook.

The vibrato queen, whose name is Violet Ogea, lives in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Ogea often shares videos of Violet singing, such as this killer rendition of "The Wheels On The Bus."

And this very dramatic take on "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."

“The whole family really enjoys music so it’s always playing in the house and she learns the songs when I sing to her rocking to sleep at night,” she said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ogea.