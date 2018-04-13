We Regret To Inform You People Are Photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg To Be Thicc

It’s Friday and my editor said I could write this.

And unfortunately, I must inform you that people are photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg to be thicc.

"You call yourself a REPORTER?" you may ask yourself. And hell yeah I do. That's why I went straight to the source for this one.

The image of Zuck poppin' that thang during his Senate testimony was made by Carl Contino, an 18-year-old in New Jersey and founder of a popular Facebook meme page called "Squirters Anonymous."

"Inspired by the skinny legend Mariah Carey memes, I do this edit to a lot of celebrities," Contino told BuzzFeed News. "My favorite is actually Melania Trump, and most of my memes are based off of her."

The last three images in the tweet above were made by Aidan Hartley, a 15-year-old from Los Angeles who "just likes to make thicc edits."

"I don’t really know what inspired me to make the edits of Zuck, but I knew they were gonna make someone laugh," Hartley told BuzzFeed News. "That’s really my motivation for these thiccies."