We Regret To Inform You People Are Photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg To Be Thicc

It’s Friday and my editor said I could write this.

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on April 14, 2018, at 12:01 p.m. ET

Posted on April 13, 2018, at 5:07 p.m. ET

Hello.

Aidan Hartley / Via Twitter: @JDEVIL33

It is Friday, my dudes.

Aidan Hartley / Via Twitter: @JDEVIL33

And unfortunately, I must inform you that people are photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg to be thicc.

Aidan Hartley / Via Twitter: @JDEVIL33

This is a thing people are doing.

Carl Contino / Via Facebook: myv4g2
Gaze upon it: Thicc Zucc.

mark zuckerburg got that WAGON 😨
"You call yourself a REPORTER?" you may ask yourself. And hell yeah I do. That's why I went straight to the source for this one.

her body 😍
The image of Zuck poppin' that thang during his Senate testimony was made by Carl Contino, an 18-year-old in New Jersey and founder of a popular Facebook meme page called "Squirters Anonymous."

"Inspired by the skinny legend Mariah Carey memes, I do this edit to a lot of celebrities," Contino told BuzzFeed News. "My favorite is actually Melania Trump, and most of my memes are based off of her."

The last three images in the tweet above were made by Aidan Hartley, a 15-year-old from Los Angeles who "just likes to make thicc edits."

"I don’t really know what inspired me to make the edits of Zuck, but I knew they were gonna make someone laugh," Hartley told BuzzFeed News. "That’s really my motivation for these thiccies."

If you're still reading this post, I assume it is because you wish to continue seeing Mark Zuckerberg photoshopped to be thicc. That's on you, buddy.

So that’s where he’s been storing my data
I love my curvy tech CEO.

Here at Facebook, we believe in making the world a thiccer place
One has to wonder which Zuck would win on Zuckerberg's pre-Facebook "hot or not" website, Facemash.

Julia Reinstein / Facemash / Aidan Hartley / Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Sing it with me now:

I sincerely apologize
