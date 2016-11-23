BuzzFeed News

This Dog Has A Stuffed Santa Toy And She Freaked Out When She Met The Real Deal

This Dog Has A Stuffed Santa Toy And She Freaked Out When She Met The Real Deal

“She was definitely the most excited dog there."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 23, 2016, at 4:44 p.m. ET

No matter the time of year, Kya, a 1-year-old Shiba Inu in Orlando, is obsessed with her toy Santa.

https://www.instagram.com/kyastagram/
https://www.instagram.com/kyastagram/

Kya's owner, 16-year-old John Mantaldo, said his family gave her the toy last year, and it quickly became her favorite. They even have an extra one.

"She really loves her Santa, and she has to have it year-round," John's 19-year-old sister, Angelina, said. "Whenever we come home, she brings it to us."

So, when the siblings saw an ad for "pet photos with Santa" at the mall, they knew they had to take Kya to meet her hero.

John Montaldo / Via Instagram: @kyastagram

They went on Monday, along with their other dog, Lucy.

"A lot of people were taking pictures with their dogs," Angelina said. “But we were like, 'Nah, it’s just going to be the dog.'"

The photo turned out perfectly:

John Montaldo / Via Instagram: @kyastagram

JUST LOOK AT THAT HAPPY PUPPY FACE.

John Montaldo / Via Instagram: @kyastagram

John said Lucy was afraid of the mall Santa, but that Kya — who is "usually super crazy and hyper" — got really, really calm.

"She just sat there and looked at him," Angelina said. "She usually misbehaves when we take her to Petsmart, but she was behaving for Santa."

John posted the winning shot on Twitter, and thousands of people could not handle how adorable it is:

My dogs favorite toy is Santa, so we brought her to see him
John @jjmontaldo

My dogs favorite toy is Santa, so we brought her to see him

Pretty much everyone melted on the spot:

Ham Asparagus @SamKaragas

LMAO LOOK AT HIS SMILE SO CUTE SO PURE SO SWEET https://t.co/rxj5fW2wU6

morena bella @naomicxmpbell

HER FACE IN THE SECOND PICTURE OHYMGOF https://t.co/kFWKWcxAiI

s(anta)kylar @sapphicperrie

WHY AM I CRYING https://t.co/EIpHTMIfCy

John said they dropped $30 on the picture, but it was worth it, particularly because they went home with these cute little wallet-sized photos:

John Montaldo / Via Instagram: @kyastagram

“She was definitely the most excited dog there," Angelina said.

