These 100-Year-Old Twin Sisters Celebrated Their Birthday With A Seriously Magical Photo Shoot

The happiest of birthday pics.

By Julia Reinstein and Conz Preti

Posted on May 23, 2017, at 6:29 p.m. ET

Meet Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi, twin sisters who recently celebrated their 100th birthday with a seriously magical photo shoot.

They live in Ibiraçu, Brazil.
They live in Ibiraçu, Brazil.

Brazilian photographer Camila Lima found out about their big milestone from a local news report. "I almost choked on my food because I thought they were so cute," she told BuzzFeed News.

Lima said she has been working on a project of photographing elderly people for over a year.

"I take a lot of photos of young couples, and so my love for photographing old couples is a way to inspire my young couples," she said.
Lima said she has been working on a project of photographing elderly people for over a year.

"I take a lot of photos of young couples, and so my love for photographing old couples is a way to inspire my young couples," she said.

"I had never met someone 100 years old," she said. "And twins!?"

She got in touch with their families and offered a free photo session.
She got in touch with their families and offered a free photo session.

Lima said she put makeup on the twins and helped them get all dolled up for the shoot.

"The shoot was super chill, they were excited and happy," said Lima.

With 100 years of life under their belts, the twins have a lot to celebrate.

Pandolfi has six kids, 19 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids, and has survived two heart attacks and intestine cancer.

Pontin has has five kids, 12 grandkids, seven great-grandkids and one great-great-grandkid.
Pandolfi has six kids, 19 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids, and has survived two heart attacks and intestine cancer.

Pontin has has five kids, 12 grandkids, seven great-grandkids and one great-great-grandkid.

"They are very happy with the photos," Lima said.

