The Results From That Viral Second Grade Survey Are Finally Here
A total of 1,278,791 people took the survey (and Team Giraffe won by a landslide).
Last month, as you might recall, a second-grade class in Indiana that was learning about graphs made a (incredibly cute) survey that took the internet by storm.
I'm thrilled to tell you the long wait is over. WE HAVE RESULTS!
With a total of 1,278,791 responses, here are the results of the survey:
Are you a farmer?
1,236,961 - No
41,830 - Yes
Do you like Pokemon?
646,747 - Yes
632,044 - No
What is your favorite activity?
701,302 - Board Games
577,489 - Coloring
Who is your favorite Frozen character?
683,128 - Elsa
595,662 - Anna
Do you work at a school?
946,507 - No
332,285 - Yes
What kind of food do you like?
993,765 - Pizza
285,027 - Soup
What kind of animal do you like?
924,720 - Giraffe
354,070 - Zebra
Do you like Legos?
1,114,473 - Yes
164,319 - No
What zoo animal do you like?
698,258 - Lion
580,533 - Monkey
Do you like ice cream?
1,231,322 - Yes
47,470 - No
What is your favorite store?
692,622 - Toys R Us
586,775 - Wal-Mart
Are you on YouTube?
742,017 - No
536,775 - Yes
What is your favorite subject?
940,789 - Science
338,003 - Math
Which state do you like more?
802,147 - Illinois
476,645 - Indiana
Are you married?
762,785 - No
516,007 - Yes
Does your name start with a vowel or a consonant?
1,042,311 - Consonant
236,481 - Vowel
Do you live in a house or an apartment?
902,070 - House
376,722 - Apartment
Can you write in cursive?
1,188,792 - Yes
90,000 - No
What color hair do you have?
Almost every color of the rainbow was represented as well as no hair at all!
With more cities, states, and countries participating than they could easily list, Google made the class a map to show where people took the survey.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
