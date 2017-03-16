BuzzFeed News

This Group Chat Got Crashed By The Police When A Drunk Guy Couldn't Remember His Address

This Group Chat Got Crashed By The Police When A Drunk Guy Couldn't Remember His Address

"Fuck me dead it's legit."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on March 16, 2017, at 12:57 p.m. ET

After their friend got a bit too drunk Monday night, members of a group chat in Wales got a special guest: the police.

Lawrence Court, a 20-year-old from Cardiff, told BuzzFeed News he and a bunch of college friends were going out on Monday, but their friend Cameron got too drunk and was refused entry to the club.

Police picked him up to bring him home, but there was one teensy problem. Cameron "was in such a way that he couldn't remember his address," Court said.

The group chat quickly responded with his address, but understandably they didn't believe it was actually the police at first.

Especially because it seemed like the police officer had a bit of fun with the situation, even changing Cameron's chat name to "Such a VIP he has a Police escort."

"It was an active conversation and I guess they assumed we'd be the best bet at finding his address," Court explained.

To prove it wasn't a prank, the police officer even sent them a selfie.

The South Wales Police confirmed the story to BuzzFeed News — or, as one of the group chatters so eloquently put it, "Fuck me dead it's legit."

"We were in hysterics," Court said. "It was just the most unexpected thing because we didn't realize he was that bad!"

Court tweeted screenshots of the group chat, and people are loving it.

Don't even think about inviting me to a group chat unless it's at least this lit https://t.co/KZvQBouxWX

"Fuck me dead it's legit" 😂😂😂👌 https://t.co/zsQqzKkv3a

This is the best thing I've ever seen https://t.co/5XdM7NqjC1

And what ever happened to Cameron? He "woke up with a very sore head" but got home otherwise unscathed, Court said.

Court is thankful to the Cardiff police for just getting a drunk college kid home instead of arresting him, he said.

"Although I feel his punishment was the hangover," he said.

