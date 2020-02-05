The Author Of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Thinks Jordan Fisher Is "Up To The Task" Of Stealing Hearts From Noah Centineo

If you're a fan of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, you've probably heard that a new character — John Ambrose McClaren — will be in the sequel, creating a bit of a love triangle with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky.

And if the first movie gave you a huge crush on Peter/Noah Centineo (LOL, "if"), you may be a bit skeptical that anyone can compete.

But in an interview with BuzzFeed News' AM to DM, Jenny Han, the author of the book series, said fans may be surprised at how hard they'll fall for John Ambrose McClaren.

The character will be played by Jordan Fisher in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel that comes out Feb. 12 on Netflix starring Lana Condor.



"I think that Jordan is up to the task more than you'd even hope for," Han said. "He really steals hearts."