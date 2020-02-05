The Author Of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Thinks Jordan Fisher Is "Up To The Task" Of Stealing Hearts From Noah Centineo
Watch out, Peter Kavinsky fans.
If you're a fan of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, you've probably heard that a new character — John Ambrose McClaren — will be in the sequel, creating a bit of a love triangle with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky.
And if the first movie gave you a huge crush on Peter/Noah Centineo (LOL, "if"), you may be a bit skeptical that anyone can compete.
But in an interview with BuzzFeed News' AM to DM, Jenny Han, the author of the book series, said fans may be surprised at how hard they'll fall for John Ambrose McClaren.
The character will be played by Jordan Fisher in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel that comes out Feb. 12 on Netflix starring Lana Condor.
"I think that Jordan is up to the task more than you'd even hope for," Han said. "He really steals hearts."
The character of John Ambrose McClaren will already be familiar to fans of the books. He serves as the love interest in P.S. I Still Love You, the second book in Han's series.
"Fans of the books were waiting for this character, John Ambrose McClaren, this whole time," Han said.
Fisher more than does justice to the character, she added. The 25-year-old actor is a triple-threat best known for his numerous roles in TV musicals, including Rent: Live, Grease: Live, and Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie.
"When I met him, I was dazzled," Han said.
As the author, Han identifies as neither "Team Peter" nor "Team John," she said.
"I'm definitely 'team everybody' because I have to be," she said. "I sway just like Lara Jean does."
The To All The Boys series has been part of a wave of hit movies starring Asian leads, including Crazy Rich Asians and Always Be My Maybe. Parasite, a South Korean thriller, is up for Best Picture at the Oscars, which Han said she's "really excited" about.
"It's been really humbling to be part of the moment," she said.
"And I just hope that it can usher in just more, and different, kinds of Asian representation, like South Asian, and all kinds of stories," she added. "I would like to see other people be able to tell their stories and just kind of widen the door."
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.