An Organization Fighting Anti-Semitism Was Targeted With A Bomb Threat

"This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religion," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 22, 2017, at 1:43 p.m. ET

The Anti-Defamation League, the leading national organization combatting anti-Semitism, was targeted with a bomb threat on Wednesday.

This morning @ADL_national received a bomb threat. We're just one of many #Jewish groups that has been targeted. Mo… https://t.co/03f94VpFNo
Jonathan Greenblatt @JGreenblattADL

This morning @ADL_national received a bomb threat. We're just one of many #Jewish groups that has been targeted. Mo… https://t.co/03f94VpFNo

The anonymous bomb threat targeted the group's national headquarters in New York.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of ADL, said nothing indicated that it was more than a threat, but that they took it "very seriously."

Police investigated and determined the threat was not credible.

"We are safe and still working to stand up against hate and for other Jewish organizations that also been targeted by these calls," Marji Sherman, the social media manager for ADL, told BuzzFeed News.

ADL will work with law enforcement to see if the bomb threat is linked to the 11 bomb threats that targeted Jewish Community Centers this past weekend, Greenblatt said.

"This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religion," he said.

The New York Police Department told BuzzFeed News they had no further information to share.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the threat and said he's launching a full police investigation into the incident.

The bomb threat at the @ADL_National this AM is un-American. This despicable act of antiSemitism is contradictory t… https://t.co/zPBCzGinyS
Andrew Cuomo @NYGovCuomo

The bomb threat at the @ADL_National this AM is un-American. This despicable act of antiSemitism is contradictory t… https://t.co/zPBCzGinyS

Wednesday's threat on ADL follows a series of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers across the country, including 11 just this past weekend.

The Jewish Community Center at Delaware and Summer is evacuated, Buffalo Police on the scene.
John Hickey @jhickeyBN

The Jewish Community Center at Delaware and Summer is evacuated, Buffalo Police on the scene.

All were determined to be hoaxes.

The JCC has received a total of 69 bomb threats in the U.S. and Canada since the beginning of 2017, and an FBI investigation has been opened.

“While we are relieved that all such threats have proven to be hoaxes and that not a single person was harmed, we are concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats, and the repetition of threats intended to interfere with day-to-day life,” David Posner of the association said in a statement.

Also over the weekend, a historic Jewish cemetery in St. Louis was vandalized.

Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in University City. https://t.co/wlvZHf7KK1
John Brown on Fox @JohnBrownTV

Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in University City. https://t.co/wlvZHf7KK1

Nearly 200 headstones were toppled in the 124-year-old Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery.

In a show of solidarity, Muslims raised over $74,000 to repair it.

Trump and his administration have been heavily criticized for their weak stance against anti-Semitism, including not mentioning Jews in a Holocaust Remembrance Day Statement.

Similarly on Monday, when White House Press secretary Sean Spicer addressed the bomb threats, he did not mention Jews.

“Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom,” Spicer said in a statement. “The president has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable.”

After widespread calls to denounce anti-Semitism, Trump did so on Tuesday, telling MSNBC’s Craig Melvin it’s “horrible and it’s going to stop.”

