An Organization Fighting Anti-Semitism Was Targeted With A Bomb Threat
"This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religion," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.
The Anti-Defamation League, the leading national organization combatting anti-Semitism, was targeted with a bomb threat on Wednesday.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the threat and said he's launching a full police investigation into the incident.
Wednesday's threat on ADL follows a series of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers across the country, including 11 just this past weekend.
Also over the weekend, a historic Jewish cemetery in St. Louis was vandalized.
Trump and his administration have been heavily criticized for their weak stance against anti-Semitism, including not mentioning Jews in a Holocaust Remembrance Day Statement.
Similarly on Monday, when White House Press secretary Sean Spicer addressed the bomb threats, he did not mention Jews.
“Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom,” Spicer said in a statement. “The president has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable.”
After widespread calls to denounce anti-Semitism, Trump did so on Tuesday, telling MSNBC’s Craig Melvin it’s “horrible and it’s going to stop.”
