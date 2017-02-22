An Organization Fighting Anti-Semitism Was Targeted With A Bomb Threat

The anonymous bomb threat targeted the group's national headquarters in New York.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of ADL, said nothing indicated that it was more than a threat, but that they took it "very seriously."

Police investigated and determined the threat was not credible.

"We are safe and still working to stand up against hate and for other Jewish organizations that also been targeted by these calls," Marji Sherman, the social media manager for ADL, told BuzzFeed News.

ADL will work with law enforcement to see if the bomb threat is linked to the 11 bomb threats that targeted Jewish Community Centers this past weekend, Greenblatt said.

"This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religion," he said.

The New York Police Department told BuzzFeed News they had no further information to share.