The 41 Most Defining Memes Of 2022

Much like with “Couch Guy” in 2021, a mob of TikTokers banded together this year to launch a ruthless and disproportionate pile-on against some random dude. It all started in January, when one woman in New York made a TikTok about getting ghosted by a Hinge date whose name was Caleb. The comments came quickly — “Is it the West Elm guy?” one person asked. “NO WAY I MATCHED WITH HIM TOO,” another wrote.

Within days, TikTok was full of women saying they too had gone out with the 25-year-old furniture designer for West Elm and had also been ghosted or subjected to other miscellaneous fuckboy-ery. Quickly things got out of hand — screenshots of his Hinge profile were soon circulating on TikTok, tabloids published his full name, and brands joined in in droves. Tons of commenters flooded West Elm’s social media with calls for him to be fired. The response turned out to be wildly outsize in comparison to the accusations against him; one person said he’d sent her an unsolicited dick pic, but besides that, people basically said he’d ghosted, “love-bombed” them, or was dating multiple women at once…which, sure, kinda sucks, but in the normal and nonabusive way any veteran dating app user can probably attest to.

In an unexpected twist, the TikToker whose video started it all had actually been talking about a different guy named Caleb. But once the wheels of the online public-shaming machine get rolling, there’s no stopping it.

3. Corn Kid