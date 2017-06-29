People Can't Stop Laughing Over This Mom Who Apparently Had No Idea What Her Dog Looks Like
"I kind of just made that face Jim from The Office makes when Michael Scott does something dumb."
This is 17-year-old Jeff Squires and his mom Terri Squires, who live in Grafton, Ohio.
On Tuesday, Terri saw a Facebook post saying two dogs had been found wandering around town. She texted her son a picture of one of them and asked him to check that it wasn't Duey.
It was...
...not Duey.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff posted the ridiculous text exchange on Twitter and people could not handle it.
They just look so absurdly different.
ADVERTISEMENT
She didn't even spell his name right!
Real cold, Mom. ❄️ ❄️ ❄️
But others could relate, saying their moms have made similar mistakes before...
ADVERTISEMENT
...to varying degrees of "yikes."
This story has a happy ending, though: The two missing dogs found their way home due to Jeff's tweet!
All together now:
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.