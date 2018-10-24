This Restaurant Has The Wildest Wing Pricing Structure And People Are Doing Math To Try To Figure It Out

theres gotta be a better way to convey this information

If you ever find yourself craving wings in Philadelphia, you may want to bring a calculator along.

This is a real menu from Danny's Wok, a Chinese restaurant in West Philly.

Whatever is going on in the pricing structure for their wings is a mystery that has captured the imagination of thousands of wing aficionados and Twitter users.

Sean Woodall, the 24-year-old Philly resident who tweeted an image of the menu, said she has "no idea why the prices are so nonsensical" and didn't ask.