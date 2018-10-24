This Restaurant Has The Wildest Wing Pricing Structure And People Are Doing Math To Try To Figure It Out
"Purchasing 200 wings instead of four brings the per-unit cost down by less than two full cents."
If you ever find yourself craving wings in Philadelphia, you may want to bring a calculator along.
This is a real menu from Danny's Wok, a Chinese restaurant in West Philly.
Whatever is going on in the pricing structure for their wings is a mystery that has captured the imagination of thousands of wing aficionados and Twitter users.
Sean Woodall, the 24-year-old Philly resident who tweeted an image of the menu, said she has "no idea why the prices are so nonsensical" and didn't ask.
The price per wing (which will henceforth be known as PPW) has left a lot of people baffled, and it soon went viral on Twitter. What is the pattern???
Fortunately, people are figuring out all the ways to ~hack the menu~ and get those big savings.
And then Math Twitter got involved. They literally wrote formulas breaking down the PPW.
(I'm bad at math and cannot summarize the formulas for you. Please don't yell at me in the comments. I still use my phone to calculate tips.)
Spreadsheets!
Graphs!
BuzzFeed News asked an employee of Danny's Wok what the deal is with the pricing structure, and he didn't know. A manager at the restaurant could not immediately be reached.
As for Woodall, she theorizes that maybe "they wanted to make it as easy as possible for customers to know how much they would pay for any possible amount of wings, without the cashier needing to clarify or calculate."
"Still no idea as to why the 25th wing is $0.55," she added. "Maybe it's a mystery better left unsolved."
