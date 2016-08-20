This Mom And Daughter Accidentally Packed A Bag Of Street Garbage For College

Lori Wolfson

It all started on August 11 when Lori drove to New York City to pick up Amanda, who was living there for the summer, to move her to school. The two packed up all her things in trash bags, loaded them from the sidewalk into the car, and drove to their home in New Jersey.

"So we’re in the car, and I said, 'It really smells,'" Lori told BuzzFeed News. Because her daughter works out a lot, she figured it had to be dirty clothes or her yoga mat.