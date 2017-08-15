BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Macklemore Cut His "Hitler Youth" Haircut And Now People Are Thanking Him

news

Macklemore Cut His "Hitler Youth" Haircut And Now People Are Thanking Him

"He mackled less, for our sake."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 15, 2017, at 6:08 p.m. ET

If you're a fan of rap, Seattle, and/or thrift shopping, you're probably already familiar with Macklemore.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

The Grammy-winning rapper is well-known for his haircut: long on top, shaved sides...and widely associated with Nazis.

In 2011, a New York Times trend piece referred to the cut as the &quot;Hitler Youth.&quot; This past July, Racked wrote that &quot;Just FYI There Are Other Haircuts for Men Besides the Hitler One.&quot; So, it&#x27;s kind of a thing.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

In 2011, a New York Times trend piece referred to the cut as the "Hitler Youth." This past July, Racked wrote that "Just FYI There Are Other Haircuts for Men Besides the Hitler One." So, it's kind of a thing.

Now, this does not mean undercuts, pompadours, or so-called "fashy cuts" are, in itself, "Nazi haircuts" — just that the popular style has a history of being sported by Nazis and white supremacists.

For example, Richard Spencer.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

For example, Richard Spencer.

On Tuesday, Weird Twitter star Jon Hendren (aka @fart) called upon Macklemore to "denounce his own haircut," "the chosen haircut of the racists."

macklemore hair seems to be the chosen haircut of the racists now. i call on @macklemore to get online and denounce his own haircut
jon hendren @fart

macklemore hair seems to be the chosen haircut of the racists now. i call on @macklemore to get online and denounce his own haircut

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lemore responded. "Got rid of it over a year ago," he said.

@fart Got rid of it over a year ago
MARMALADE @macklemore

@fart Got rid of it over a year ago

Reply Retweet Favorite

And indeed he has! Photos of Macklemore sporting a buzzcut can be found as early as October 2016.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beck_mb95

Here he is this past May with Martha Stewart, looking decidedly less fashy.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@macklemore / Instagram / Via Instagram: @macklemore

People far and wide are thanking Macklemore for his haircut.

@macklemore @fart Thank you Macklemore
Weenage Tasteland @YOUWONTBELAFFIN

@macklemore @fart Thank you Macklemore

Reply Retweet Favorite
@youwontbelaffin / Twitter / Via Twitter: @YOUWONTBELAFFIN
ADVERTISEMENT
@macklemore thank you macklemore
B•A•M @_bam

@macklemore thank you macklemore

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_bam / Twitter / Via Twitter: @_bam
@macklemore @fart Macklemore, thank you so much
Stephen @badperson69

@macklemore @fart Macklemore, thank you so much

Reply Retweet Favorite
@badperson69 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @badperson69

So brave. So Mackle-moral.

@macklemore @fart Thank 's
Cedric Richards @CedricRichards

@macklemore @fart Thank 's

Reply Retweet Favorite
@CedricRichards / Twitter / Via Twitter: @CedricRichards
@historyinflicks @macklemore @fart Macklemore... Welcome to the resistance.
Videl @videl_pink

@historyinflicks @macklemore @fart Macklemore... Welcome to the resistance.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@videl_pink / Twitter / Via Twitter: @videl_pink

A true ally.

@macklemore @fart He mackled less, for our sake
Euron Believable @hamsandcastle

@macklemore @fart He mackled less, for our sake

Reply Retweet Favorite
@hamsandcastle / Twitter / Via Twitter: @hamsandcastle
@macklemore @fart thanklemore
Dogpill Peenlord @devanmiller

@macklemore @fart thanklemore

Reply Retweet Favorite
@devanmiller / Twitter / Via Twitter: @devanmiller
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT