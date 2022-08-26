A Texas Woman Was Arrested For A Racist Attack On A Group Of Indian American Women That They Caught On Video

A woman in Texas has been arrested for her racist attack on a group of Indian American women, which they captured in disturbing videos that have since gone viral.

In videos of the Wednesday night incident, the woman — who police have identified as Esmeralda Upton — is seen harassing the group of women in a parking lot in Plano, Texas. When one of the women asks why she approached them, she responds with a racist tirade.



"Because I hate you fucking Indians, that's why!" Upton says.

Her hate-filled rant continues from there, including comments that "you Indians are fucking everywhere" and "if life was so great in India, why the fuck are y'all here?"