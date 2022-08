A Texas Woman Was Arrested For A Racist Attack On A Group Of Indian American Women That They Caught On Video

On Thursday, the Plano Police Department arrested Upton on charges of bodily assault and making terroristic threats.

She has since been released on $10,000 bail, police spokesperson Andrae Smith told BuzzFeed News.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, police said, adding that "additional charges may be forthcoming."

In an interview with CBS-DFW, the women spoke out about the experience, saying they had just been saying goodbye to each other in the parking lot when Upton approached them.

"Our entire sense of safety was shattered in this incident," one of them said.

One of the women, Rani Banerjee, posted a video of the incident on Facebook, in which Upton can be heard calling them "curry-ass bitches" and mocking their weight as they phoned the police for help. Banerjee said it was a "frightening experience."

"I have lived in [the Dallas–Fort Worth area] for 29 years and never have I felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life," she wrote. "Can’t believe this is what America has become."

Another one of the women, Bidisha Rudra, said in a Facebook post that they had "feared for [their] lives because she was extremely agitated and seemed totally out of control."

"A lot of people are asking what triggered this behavior," Rudra wrote. "Answer is ‘nothing’. We were talking amongst ourselves when she walked by and made a racially insinuating comment. And kept coming back to add additional insults as captured in the video. This unprovoked attack terrifies us even more."