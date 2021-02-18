A Chronically Ill Woman Almost Ran Out Of Oxygen Because Of The Texas Blackouts

Courtesy of Hannah Giffin

After extreme snowstorms hit much of the southern US, at least 30 people have died, and many are struggling to find food, water, and enough warmth to make it through. But for Hannah Giffin, a 24-year-old in San Marcos, Texas, there was another crucial supply she spent two terrifying days worried she might run out of: oxygen. "I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be rationing oxygen," Hannah said. "It’s so surreal."

Courtesy of Hannah Giffin Giffin's oxygen concentrator and tanks

Hannah has several chronic illnesses, including interstitial lung disease, and uses an oxygen concentrator in order to breathe. She and her parents had planned for the possibility of a power outage, readying her backup oxygen tanks that don't need electricity. So when their power started going on and off Monday, and then completely stopped working Tuesday morning, they thought they'd be fine — but then like millions of other Texans, they realized the power outages were dire in more ways than they ever could have imagined. "We went through them very quickly," Hannah's mom, Kristin, told BuzzFeed News. "The power outage was outlasting the oxygen in the tanks."

As her oxygen tanks grew depleted, they called the paramedics, who would usually be able to refill them — but they, too, were running too low to give her any. The only assistance they could offer was to bring her to a hospital, but with COVID rates so high and Hannah being immunocompromised, that was too big a risk to take. "All of my doctors have told me if I were to get COVID, I would die," she said.

Hannah and her parents frantically called the police department, several fire stations, and a hotline for the state health department, and none of them had resources to help them. They even tried FEMA, hoping to get a generator to power her oxygen concentrator, but the website said they were "ineligible" based on their location.

HOW ARE WE NOT ELIGIBLE?! WE ARE IN TEXAS AND CANNOT GET POWER OR OXYGEN FOR ME TO LIVE @GovAbbott @GregAbbott_TX #prayfortexas #TexasWinterStorm2021 #AbbottFailedTexas https://t.co/V1Qcx0fqBi Twitter: @h_giffin

The family got power back around 2 a.m. Thursday, so Hannah is currently OK and able to use her concentrator — unless they lose power again, as they expect will happen. While they were still desperately looking for oxygen or a generator, Hannah and Kristin tweeted for help, and they were met with an outpouring of support and offers of assistance. Someone in a neighboring town has offered to lend them a generator, but with the roads as treacherous as they are, the family is hoping that won't become necessary — they don't want more lives to be put at risk.

Courtesy of Hannah Giffin