Here Are The Victims Of The Texas Church Shooting

Anton "Tony" Wallace and Richard White were killed when a shooter opened fire inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

On Sunday, a shooter opened fire inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. Two people were killed before two members of the church's volunteer security team fatally shot the attacker. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims or the shooter, but loved ones identified the victims as Anton "Tony" Wallace and Richard White. "We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse, and I am thankful our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves," Britt Farmer, the church's senior minister, told reporters on Sunday.



Coming up after the game on @NBCDFW 2 innocent church members were killed at West Freeway Church of Christ today, Including Tony Wallace. A nurse, husband, father, & grandpa. His family is speaking out https://t.co/b30Ihveyea

Wallace, 64, was a husband, father, and grandfather. He worked as a nurse, his daughter Tiffany Wallace told NBC DFW. “He was amazing," she said. "He was a godly person, and even when we talked about going to heaven he always said, 'I’m always prepared.' But you never thought this would happen.”

Wallace was a deacon and a lifelong member of the church where he died, his daughter said. She was with her father during the shooting, and she said he had just given communion in the back of the church when she saw a man she didn't recognize walk up to her father. Then, gunfire rang out, and she realized her dad had been shot. “I ran toward my dad and the last thing I remember is him asking for oxygen and I was just holding him, telling him I loved him and that he was going to make it,” she said. “He is a hero to me,” she added. “I’m just glad everybody’s OK. I know my dad is up there with his sister, his parents, in a wonderful place. Not in pain anymore… He’s just in peace now. I know he’s in good hands.”



Misty York White / Via Facebook Richard White

Richard White, 67, was a father and a grandfather. He was a sales manager at a manufacturing company, according to his Facebook. His daughter-in-law, Misty York White, described him as a "true hero" in a Facebook post. "You have always been a hero to us but the whole world is seeing you as a hero now," she said. "We love you, we miss you, we are heartbroken." Jay White, who identified himself on Facebook as Richard White's brother, also posted a message: "Our family will never be the same without you." He wrote, "We lost an amazing man, husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many yesterday. You are our true hero."

Andrew Farmer, a college student, said White was "one of [his] grandfather's best friends." "Thank you for showing us how to be a follower of Christ, and thank you for all of your sacrifices," Farmer said. "You're in a better place now."