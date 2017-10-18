BuzzFeed News

A Senator Dumped A Dr Pepper On Ted Cruz And Ted Cruz Made A Joke About Being The Zodiac Killer

Just your average day in the U-S-of-A.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 18, 2017, at 3:11 p.m. ET

Today has been weird, so let's recap. During Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said he "dumped a Dr Pepper on Senator Cruz."

.@BenSasse apologies for distracting AG @jeffsessions: "I dumped a Dr. Pepper on Senator Cruz"
.@BenSasse apologies for distracting AG @jeffsessions: "I dumped a Dr. Pepper on Senator Cruz"

People responded...pretty much as you'd expect.

Me seeing "Dr. Pepper" trending Ben Sasse - I dumped a "Dr. Pepper" on Ted Cruz
Me seeing "Dr. Pepper" trending Ben Sasse - I dumped a "Dr. Pepper" on Ted Cruz

Sasse just said he dumped a Dr Pepper on Ted Cruz. He just became the 2020 frontrunner.
Sasse just said he dumped a Dr Pepper on Ted Cruz. He just became the 2020 frontrunner.

Both senators exchanged jokes about it on Twitter.

MEMO TO OFFICE: Please place a picture of @BenSasse above the @drpepper fridge in our lobby. He is now cut off.… https://t.co/VQ4dLtPgOw
MEMO TO OFFICE: Please place a picture of @BenSasse above the @drpepper fridge in our lobby. He is now cut off.… https://t.co/VQ4dLtPgOw

And that's when things escalated. Sasse made a joke referencing a conspiracy theory, which Donald Trump promoted during the 2016 presidential campaign, that Ted Cruz's father was involved in the JFK assassination.

And, well...

@BenSasse

For those in need of a weird–internet catch-up: This is the cipher of the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified serial killer who claimed to have killed 37 people in California in the '60s and '70s.

There's a popular/fake conspiracy-theory-turned-meme that Ted Cruz is, in fact, the Zodiac Killer.

Pretty much everyone had the same conclusion:

where were you when ted cruz admitted to being the zodiac killer https://t.co/URvuPeyK9d
where were you when ted cruz admitted to being the zodiac killer https://t.co/URvuPeyK9d

This is actually really fucking funny. But first of all, this is a confession I hope the FBI arrests you. https://t.co/7nHQXeN4PB
This is actually really fucking funny. But first of all, this is a confession I hope the FBI arrests you. https://t.co/7nHQXeN4PB

He finally admits it. https://t.co/AySqm3pr56
He finally admits it. https://t.co/AySqm3pr56

A lot of people had to double-check they weren't hallucinating:

it's crazy how reality is a fever dream https://t.co/iNd4qyBqOW
it's crazy how reality is a fever dream https://t.co/iNd4qyBqOW

IS THIS TWEET REAL OR HAVE I FINALLY DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN https://t.co/UvLQ9bmmVT
IS THIS TWEET REAL OR HAVE I FINALLY DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN https://t.co/UvLQ9bmmVT

what is happening https://t.co/dkvLnBimXD
what is happening https://t.co/dkvLnBimXD

Anyway, RIP to a good meme, zodiac killed by Ted Cruz.

RIP the "Ted Cruz is Zodiac" meme https://t.co/F0aONjS2aa
RIP the "Ted Cruz is Zodiac" meme https://t.co/F0aONjS2aa

Welp that meme's dead. As dead as a '60s Bay Area lover's lane couple. https://t.co/E9sgeW50mc
Welp that meme's dead. As dead as a '60s Bay Area lover's lane couple. https://t.co/E9sgeW50mc

All together now:

2017 is weird. https://t.co/lrdOMxzcsa
2017 is weird. https://t.co/lrdOMxzcsa

