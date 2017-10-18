A Senator Dumped A Dr Pepper On Ted Cruz And Ted Cruz Made A Joke About Being The Zodiac Killer

Just your average day in the U-S-of-A.

Today has been weird, so let's recap. During Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said he "dumped a Dr Pepper on Senator Cruz."

Sasse just said he dumped a Dr Pepper on Ted Cruz. He just became the 2020 frontrunner.

MEMO TO OFFICE: Please place a picture of @BenSasse above the @drpepper fridge in our lobby. He is now cut off.… https://t.co/VQ4dLtPgOw

Both senators exchanged jokes about it on Twitter.

For those in need of a weird–internet catch-up: This is the cipher of the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified serial killer who claimed to have killed 37 people in California in the '60s and '70s.

There's a popular/fake conspiracy-theory-turned-meme that Ted Cruz is, in fact, the Zodiac Killer.