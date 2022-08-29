Everyone Is Collectively "Screaming Crying Throwing Up" Over Taylor Swift's New Album

When the clock struck 12, Swift announced that the album would be titled Midnights. In an Instagram post, Swift described the concept for the album as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back," she wrote. "We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake."



“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," the post continued. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”



Of course, people went even wilder, if that's even possible.