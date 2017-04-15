BuzzFeed News

Thousands Across The Country Marched For Trump To Release His Tax Returns

Thousands Across The Country Marched For Trump To Release His Tax Returns

From New York to DC and even Mar-a-Lago, thousands of people came together to show Trump they haven't forgotten about his taxes.

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on April 16, 2017, at 9:38 a.m. ET

Posted on April 15, 2017, at 5:58 p.m. ET

Thousands of people across the country came out Saturday for Tax March protests, calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Trump has broken with more than 40 years of tradition by not releasing his tax returns, something that's been done by every president since Richard Nixon.

During his presidential campaign, Trump said he was not allowed to not release his tax returns because of an ongoing IRS audit. But the IRS has said that anyone can release their tax returns at any time.

Though Trump said has said he will "absolutely" release his returns when the audit is complete, so far, he has not done so. More recently, he has said he believes "most people don’t care."

In New York City, crowds of protestors, many wearing pink "pussy hats" made of 1040 tax forms, stretched for blocks.

#TaxMarch crowd in NYC stretches for blocks as protesters make their way to Trump Tower
Stephanie Scrafano @stephscrafano

#TaxMarch crowd in NYC stretches for blocks as protesters make their way to Trump Tower

"I’m an American citizen," Bettina Faltermeier, a German immigrant who attended the protest, told BuzzFeed News. "I’m not born here, but...I’ve been living in the states for 30 years, and I’ve always paid my taxes."

"If somebody wants to see them they can, but I’m not the president," she said. "Transparency is important. It’s democratic."

Rebecca Rodriguez, who also joined the New York protest, said she is "very upset about what’s going on."

"There’s a lot hiding in [his tax returns]," Rodriguez said. "If he didn’t have anything to hide, he would have released them already like he promised on the campaign trail."

"Everything that he’s doing is benefitting his own company," she added. "It’s the only reason why he became president."

Several celebrities also took part in the New York march, including comedian Sarah Silverman, House of Cards creator Beau Willmon, and actress Debra Messing, organizers said in a statement.

Democrats are pushing for a vote on a bill that would require the president and all major-party nominees to publicly disclose three years of tax returns with the Office of Government Ethics or the Federal Election Commission.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump dismissed the rallies on Twitter.

"I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?" he wrote.

Like the Women's March in January, the center of the national Tax March movement was in Washington, DC.

How many people turned out for the #TaxMarch in DC today? A LOT.
Ben Wikler @benwikler

How many people turned out for the #TaxMarch in DC today? A LOT.

10,000+ people marching thru streets of DC to demand REAL tax reform that works for EVERYONE, not just for milliona… https://t.co/3aWHAubOnW
Collin Rees @collinrees

10,000+ people marching thru streets of DC to demand REAL tax reform that works for EVERYONE, not just for milliona… https://t.co/3aWHAubOnW

US Rep. Maxine Waters led the crowd in a chant of "Impeach 45."

"I don't respect this president. I don't trust this president. He's not working in the best interests of the American people," Waters told the crowd. “And I will fight every day until he is impeached!"

I'm so excited to be back in DC to speak at the #TaxMarch!
Maxine Waters @MaxineWaters

I'm so excited to be back in DC to speak at the #TaxMarch!

Hundreds of protestors also gathered outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Down in Florida the #TaxMarch, or #MarchaLago has made it as close to Mar-a-Lago as they can get. Sure hope he hear… https://t.co/hCEZu0cTq9
SeriouslyUS? @USseriously

Down in Florida the #TaxMarch, or #MarchaLago has made it as close to Mar-a-Lago as they can get. Sure hope he hear… https://t.co/hCEZu0cTq9

Show us who owns you @realDonaldTrump Release you #taxes #TaxMarch #MarchaLago
ResistMiami @Resist_Miami

Show us who owns you @realDonaldTrump Release you #taxes #TaxMarch #MarchaLago

White House pool reporters encountered protestors with signs saying "Just say Nyet!" and "Twinkle Twinkle Little Czar, Putin Put You Where You Are."

Pool reporters also noted that Trump's motorcade took a longer route back from the president's golf club, in an apparent attempt to avoid protesters gathered along the main road near Mar-a-Lago.

We were wondering why the president's motorcade took a longer than usual route home from golf: to avoid #TaxMarch p… https://t.co/2Li4AyoWZi
Jennifer Epstein @jeneps

We were wondering why the president's motorcade took a longer than usual route home from golf: to avoid #TaxMarch p… https://t.co/2Li4AyoWZi

Protests also took place in Chicago.

The people of Chicago care about seeing @realDonaldTrump tax returns! 👏 #TaxMarch #TrumpRussia
Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila

The people of Chicago care about seeing @realDonaldTrump tax returns! 👏 #TaxMarch #TrumpRussia

Boston:

As I get ready to write my tax check to the IRS, it's hard not to feel the hypocrisy that @POTUS taxes are still a… https://t.co/T9GTnFnNgS
Bonnie Mohan @BonnieMohan

As I get ready to write my tax check to the IRS, it's hard not to feel the hypocrisy that @POTUS taxes are still a… https://t.co/T9GTnFnNgS

Los Angeles:

Great overhead shot of the #TaxMarch in LA. @taxmarch
Austin Highsmith @AustinHighsmith

Great overhead shot of the #TaxMarch in LA. @taxmarch

Cleveland:

A little rain isn't stopping the #TaxMarch in Cleveland! Thanks for the photo, @SeanMcGurr
Trump Tax March @taxmarch

A little rain isn't stopping the #TaxMarch in Cleveland! Thanks for the photo, @SeanMcGurr

Philadelphia:

Crowd of 5000 here in Philly @ the Tax March. How appropriate that it end in front of Independence Hall &amp; the Liber… https://t.co/watzpeT3ob
Kristi Adams @KristiAdams146

Crowd of 5000 here in Philly @ the Tax March. How appropriate that it end in front of Independence Hall &amp; the Liber… https://t.co/watzpeT3ob

Pittsburgh:

Live tax march Pittsburgh #TaxMarch
Pete @Petesareeno

Live tax march Pittsburgh #TaxMarch

Salt Lake City:

Look at all these "coastal elites" at the @taxmarch in Salt Lake City. #TaxMarch
Peggy Stuart @PeggyStuart

Look at all these "coastal elites" at the @taxmarch in Salt Lake City. #TaxMarch

Denver:

#Denver #TaxMarch gathering underway @DenverChannel
Jason Gruenauer @JGonTV

#Denver #TaxMarch gathering underway @DenverChannel

Portland:

Making our voices heard in Portland! #TaxMarchPDX #TaxMarch
Orwellian @tpbusch

Making our voices heard in Portland! #TaxMarchPDX #TaxMarch

Louisville:

"We need a tax system that is fair to everyone and not beholden to the rich." -Rep. Jim Wayne at the Louisville… https://t.co/so42wWbLhW
Louisville YoungDems @LouYoungDems

"We need a tax system that is fair to everyone and not beholden to the rich." -Rep. Jim Wayne at the Louisville… https://t.co/so42wWbLhW

Fort Worth, Texas:

This is the #TaxMarch in Fort Worth, Texas #showusyourtaxes #Resist
SeriouslyUS? @USseriously

This is the #TaxMarch in Fort Worth, Texas #showusyourtaxes #Resist

Farmington, Michigan:

Wow look at all the coastal elites in Farmington Michigan demanding to see POTUS's taxes! #TaxMarch @IndivisibleMich
Abby Vegas @AwkwardCeleb

Wow look at all the coastal elites in Farmington Michigan demanding to see POTUS's taxes! #TaxMarch @IndivisibleMich

Florence, Alabama:

Shoals Tax Day Protest, Florence, AL, sponsored by Indivisible NW Alabama. #TaxMarch #RachelMaddow
Charles Rose @CharlesRose5

Shoals Tax Day Protest, Florence, AL, sponsored by Indivisible NW Alabama. #TaxMarch #RachelMaddow

While most of the protests remained peaceful, a tense scene broke out in Austin, Texas, when alt-right blogger Mike Cernovich got into a shouting match with anti-Trump protesters.

Open Mind / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Sometime Saturday afternoon, Cernovich took over a microphone from one of the speakers at the Austin Tax March protest and began to scream, "Bill Clinton is a rapist," before being surrounded by protesters, according to video of the incident.

The video shows a group of protesters trying to drown out the conservative bloggers, with several yelling "Show your taxes!"

The video then cuts out and, in a second video, Cernovich claims he was punched by protester and, "I had to hit him back."

Other protests across the country remained peaceful.

