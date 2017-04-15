Thousands Across The Country Marched For Trump To Release His Tax Returns
From New York to DC and even Mar-a-Lago, thousands of people came together to show Trump they haven't forgotten about his taxes.
Thousands of people across the country came out Saturday for Tax March protests, calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
In New York City, crowds of protestors, many wearing pink "pussy hats" made of 1040 tax forms, stretched for blocks.
Rebecca Rodriguez, who also joined the New York protest, said she is "very upset about what’s going on."
"There’s a lot hiding in [his tax returns]," Rodriguez said. "If he didn’t have anything to hide, he would have released them already like he promised on the campaign trail."
"Everything that he’s doing is benefitting his own company," she added. "It’s the only reason why he became president."
Several celebrities also took part in the New York march, including comedian Sarah Silverman, House of Cards creator Beau Willmon, and actress Debra Messing, organizers said in a statement.
Democrats are pushing for a vote on a bill that would require the president and all major-party nominees to publicly disclose three years of tax returns with the Office of Government Ethics or the Federal Election Commission.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Sunday, President Donald Trump dismissed the rallies on Twitter.
"I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?" he wrote.
Like the Women's March in January, the center of the national Tax March movement was in Washington, DC.
ADVERTISEMENT
US Rep. Maxine Waters led the crowd in a chant of "Impeach 45."
"I don't respect this president. I don't trust this president. He's not working in the best interests of the American people," Waters told the crowd. “And I will fight every day until he is impeached!"
Hundreds of protestors also gathered outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pool reporters also noted that Trump's motorcade took a longer route back from the president's golf club, in an apparent attempt to avoid protesters gathered along the main road near Mar-a-Lago.
Protests also took place in Chicago.
Boston:
Los Angeles:
ADVERTISEMENT
Cleveland:
Philadelphia:
Pittsburgh:
Salt Lake City:
ADVERTISEMENT
Denver:
Portland:
Louisville:
Fort Worth, Texas:
ADVERTISEMENT
Farmington, Michigan:
Florence, Alabama:
While most of the protests remained peaceful, a tense scene broke out in Austin, Texas, when alt-right blogger Mike Cernovich got into a shouting match with anti-Trump protesters.
Sometime Saturday afternoon, Cernovich took over a microphone from one of the speakers at the Austin Tax March protest and began to scream, "Bill Clinton is a rapist," before being surrounded by protesters, according to video of the incident.
The video shows a group of protesters trying to drown out the conservative bloggers, with several yelling "Show your taxes!"
The video then cuts out and, in a second video, Cernovich claims he was punched by protester and, "I had to hit him back."
Other protests across the country remained peaceful.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.