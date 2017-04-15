Thousands Across The Country Marched For Trump To Release His Tax Returns

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

Trump has broken with more than 40 years of tradition by not releasing his tax returns, something that's been done by every president since Richard Nixon.

During his presidential campaign, Trump said he was not allowed to not release his tax returns because of an ongoing IRS audit. But the IRS has said that anyone can release their tax returns at any time.

Though Trump said has said he will "absolutely" release his returns when the audit is complete, so far, he has not done so. More recently, he has said he believes "most people don’t care."