We Spoke To The Woman Who Wrote The Chalk Message That Susan Collins Called The Cops Over

The message referred to a bill aimed at protecting abortion rights at the federal level, which failed to pass in the Senate on Wednesday. Despite her reputation as a moderate who supports abortion rights, Collins voted against the bill, previously telling CNN she believes the bill wouldn't "protect the right of a Catholic hospital to not perform abortions."

The chalk message was intended as a last ditch effort to sway Collins to listen to her constituents, Jane said, a reminder that voting no wasn't likely to please liberal-leaning Maine residents.

"Susan Collins hasn't held a town hall meeting for her constituents in over 20 years," Jane said. "When we email her, when we call her, all we ever get back is whatever form letter response she's sending out that week. We're sick of being ignored and dismissed and thought that we should try a more creative approach."

On Saturday, Jane texted her friend, an artist, who agreed to join her to make the chalking.

"Then, like any good millennial, I went on my Target app and I ordered a 24-box of bold chalk," she said.

The two friends went to Collins' neighborhood that afternoon, completing their chalk creation in about 20 minutes. But when she drove by the following day, it had been completely erased.

It wasn't until Monday that she read a local news article and learned what had happened: Collins had called the cops after which the public works department washed away the chalking. In a statement to the Bangor Daily News, the senator referred to the chalking as "the defacement of public property." (Collins did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.)

The Bangor Police Department determined "the message wasn’t threatening" and "no crime was committed," Sgt. Wade Betters told BuzzFeed News. The police report — which described the chalking as "intricately drawn" in "multiple different colors" — specified that Collins was the one who called 911.

Discovering the elected official had quite literally gotten their message erased left Jane feeling frustrated and unheard, she said. Fortunately, that box of chalk was a 24 pack.