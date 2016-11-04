BuzzFeed News

This Woman's Boyfriend Surprised Her With A Pug For Her Birthday

This Woman's Boyfriend Surprised Her With A Pug For Her Birthday

"When I opened the card, I cried for a good five minutes."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 5:12 p.m. ET

Claire Halleran, a 21-year-old college student in Scotland, wanted a pug for years.

Her boyfriend, Daniel Smith, whom she's been dating since they were 14, knew this all too well. "It's all I talk about," Halleran told BuzzFeed News.
Her boyfriend, Daniel Smith, whom she's been dating since they were 14, knew this all too well.

"It's all I talk about," Halleran told BuzzFeed News.

So, for her 21st birthday on Thursday, Smith gave his girlfriend the best card pretty much ever:

Worlds best boyfriend 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Halleran said she thought it was just a normal, store-bought card at first. Then, she opened it.

"When I opened the card, I cried for a good five minutes," she said. "I was just in shock."

AND JUST LOOK AT THE LITTLE POTATO.

!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Smith had been planning the surprise since June, Halleran said, and even consulted her parents first, who said yes right away.
Smith had been planning the surprise since June, Halleran said, and even consulted her parents first, who said yes right away.

Pretty much the entire world/internet is jealous AF.

If anyone is secretly in love with me, it is my birthday in 21 days and this is what I need.
If anyone is secretly in love with me, it is my birthday in 21 days and this is what I need.

Where can I find myself a Daniel
Where can I find myself a Daniel

I would marry him right then and there
I would marry him right then and there

Halleran got to meet the little pug for the very first time on Friday.

He's just 6 weeks old right now, so Halleran won't take him home for another two weeks.

"He was so small today when we saw him!" she said.

And the couple has already picked out a name for the little guy: Dwight, after their favorite character from The Office.

Claire Halleran
