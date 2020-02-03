Trump Got Confused About The Kansas City Chiefs And Now The Memes Are Flowing
"It's Missouri, you stone cold idiot," tweeted a former Missouri senator.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31–20.
After the game, President Trump tweeted his congrats to the winning team — but made one liiiiittle mistake.
He got the team's home state wrong.
"You represented the Great State of Kansas, and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well," Trump tweeted, seemingly not knowing the Kansas City Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.
The tweet was deleted pretty quickly and replaced with a nearly identical tweet, this time congratulating the correct state.
But the error didn't go unnoticed, and the screenshots of the original tweet circulated widely — as did many, many memes.
"It's Missouri, you stone cold idiot," said former Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.
People couldn't believe the actual president of the United States could make such a geographic mistake — but on the other hand, many others could totally believe it.
In fact, one person basically predicted this would happen, tweeting less than an hour before it happened a guess that Trump would think "the Chiefs play in the state of Kansas."
The whole situation reminded people of #SharpieGate in September, when Trump displayed a Hurricane Dorian forecast map that he'd marked up with a Sharpie.
He had previously tweeted false information about Dorian being on track to hit Alabama, then drew on the map with a Sharpie to match his claims, which had been rebutted by the National Weather Service.
On Sunday, some people even drew their own maps that would put Kansas City, Missouri, in Kansas, as Trump apparently thought it was.
The mistaken tweet comes just over a week after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is from Kansas, berated an NPR host and tried to see if she could point out Ukraine on a map.
"He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map," All Things Considered cohost Mary Louise Kelly said. "I said yes, and he called out for aides to bring us a map of the world with no writing. I pointed to Ukraine. He put the map away. He said, 'People will hear about this.'"
-
