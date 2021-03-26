Boat's Stuck. Memes Flow.
A container ship stuck in the Suez Canal is disrupting global trade but it's also giving good memes.
Hello. Have you heard about the stuck ship, the ship that is stuck?
If not, some quick catchup: a container ship called the Ever Given, which is bigger than the Empire State Building, got stuck sideways in the Suez Canal on Tuesday.
A Dutch company working to wiggle the boat free has compared the vessel to a "beached whale," and said it "might take weeks" to accomplish, according to Reuters.
The economic implications of The Little Ship That Couldn't are massive — about 12% of trade transported by sea goes through the canal, according to CNBC, so each day the ship blocks the route, billions of dollars in goods are unable to reach their destinations.
So, global trade disaster for sure, but on the bright side, it's inspired some seriously top-notch memes.
The ship may be stuck, but the memes are cruising along just fine.
Some of the good folks of the internet have kindly offered their suggestions for how to free the boat.
The stuck boat has inspired art.
And spin-offs from other memes (remember sea shanties?).
It has found use as an exceptionally versatile meme format.
Has a global trade disaster ever been so #relatable????
Sorry to the economy, but it's a good meme.
Given the stuck boat is literally inspiring fan fiction, some of the memes are NSFW.
Anyway, good luck to the stuck boat!!!!
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
