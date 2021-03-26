 Skip To Content
Boat's Stuck. Memes Flow.

A container ship stuck in the Suez Canal is disrupting global trade but it's also giving good memes.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on March 26, 2021, at 11:33 a.m. ET

Hello. Have you heard about the stuck ship, the ship that is stuck?

If not, some quick catchup: a container ship called the Ever Given, which is bigger than the Empire State Building, got stuck sideways in the Suez Canal on Tuesday.

Folks, I'm not feeling optimistic about the Suez situation.
Josh Marshall @joshtpm

Folks, I'm not feeling optimistic about the Suez situation.

A Dutch company working to wiggle the boat free has compared the vessel to a "beached whale," and said it "might take weeks" to accomplish, according to Reuters.

The economic implications of The Little Ship That Couldn't are massive — about 12% of trade transported by sea goes through the canal, according to CNBC, so each day the ship blocks the route, billions of dollars in goods are unable to reach their destinations.

So, global trade disaster for sure, but on the bright side, it's inspired some seriously top-notch memes.

me just trying my best
Kim Bhasin @KimBhasin

me just trying my best

The ship may be stuck, but the memes are cruising along just fine.

Is your child texting about the Suez Canal boat? BRB - Bow Really Bulbous LOL - Lack Of Leeway CBA - Canal Blocked, Asshole LMFAO - Lol, Mother Fucker Aground, Oh! BYOB - Boat Yeeted On Bank WTF - What The Frigate BTW - Boat Totally Wasted
Mollie Goodfellow @hansmollman

Is your child texting about the Suez Canal boat? BRB - Bow Really Bulbous LOL - Lack Of Leeway CBA - Canal Blocked, Asshole LMFAO - Lol, Mother Fucker Aground, Oh! BYOB - Boat Yeeted On Bank WTF - What The Frigate BTW - Boat Totally Wasted

Jamie Jones @JamieDMJ

hi, boat expert here! this is not funny, boats only do this when they're in extreme distress
Nicky Woolf @NickyWoolf

hi, boat expert here! this is not funny, boats only do this when they're in extreme distress

Some of the good folks of the internet have kindly offered their suggestions for how to free the boat.

Tension rises over new attempt to re-float ship in #SuezCanal #EVERGIVEN #oott
ForexFlow @forexflowlive

Tension rises over new attempt to re-float ship in #SuezCanal #EVERGIVEN #oott

There’s a man living in a fishing shack in Greece. Locals know him as a friendly but pathetic drunk. He’s haunted by flashbacks of the day a once-in-a-century storm grounded his supertanker in the Straits of Malacca. And now, we need him to come back for one last job.
Tom Gara @tomgara

There's a man living in a fishing shack in Greece. Locals know him as a friendly but pathetic drunk. He's haunted by flashbacks of the day a once-in-a-century storm grounded his supertanker in the Straits of Malacca. And now, we need him to come back for one last job.

i would simply try turning the steering wheel to move the boat stuck in the suez canal. but that’s just me
maya kosoff @mekosoff

i would simply try turning the steering wheel to move the boat stuck in the suez canal. but that's just me

The stuck boat has inspired art.

Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship.
Chaz Hutton @chazhutton

Today's Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship.

And spin-offs from other memes (remember sea shanties?).

ooooh there once was a ship that put to sea and the name of the ship was the evergreen her screws spun up her bow spun round oh turn my evergreen turn soon may excavation men come to dig us out of the suez's run one day when the diggin is done we'll take our leave and gooooooo!
Kat "Professional Suez Shanty Writer" Callahan 🍱 @JezebelKat

ooooh there once was a ship that put to sea and the name of the ship was the evergreen her screws spun up her bow spun round oh turn my evergreen turn soon may excavation men come to dig us out of the suez's run one day when the diggin is done we'll take our leave and gooooooo!

BREAKING: The boat blocking the Suez Canal has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala
Hieronymus Goat @cursegoat

BREAKING: The boat blocking the Suez Canal has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala

It has found use as an exceptionally versatile meme format.

This is my favourite meme format in a long time
Ben Harris-Roxas @ben_hr

This is my favourite meme format in a long time

darth™ @darth

The Suez Canal calls for aid! https://t.co/Fz1L8Nc0I7
Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot @LOTRMemesBot

The Suez Canal calls for aid!

🙃
Deeba Shadnia @deebashadnia

🙃

Tanushree Rao @tanushrao

Has a global trade disaster ever been so #relatable????

emotionally, i am the suez canal
Sara Yasin @sarayasin

emotionally, i am the suez canal

Yeah sex is good but have you ever got your boat stuck in the Suez Canal and blocked 10% of the world’s trade?
Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 @ParikPatelCFA

Yeah sex is good but have you ever got your boat stuck in the Suez Canal and blocked 10% of the world's trade?

Sorry to the economy, but it's a good meme.

I genuinely cannot get enough of the suez canal memes they're so fucking funny to me
Hours @0600Hours

I genuinely cannot get enough of the suez canal memes they're so fucking funny to me

suez canal update
Suss-- 🥌 @suss2hyphens

suez canal update

Given the stuck boat is literally inspiring fan fiction, some of the memes are NSFW.

trying to free a shipping vessel stuck in the Suez Canal
miles klee 🐠 @MilesKlee

trying to free a shipping vessel stuck in the Suez Canal

Anyway, good luck to the stuck boat!!!!

I love that the boat is stuck because every other piece of global news is so hard to comprehend or explain. The boat? It's just stuck. Stuff won't go. Boat needs to be not stuck. That's it.
h. p. heisler @hpheisler

I love that the boat is stuck because every other piece of global news is so hard to comprehend or explain. The boat? It's just stuck. Stuff won't go. Boat needs to be not stuck. That's it.

