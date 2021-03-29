 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Boat... She Is Free

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

The Boat... She Is Free

"PUT IT BACK."

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 29, 2021, at 10:01 a.m. ET

A tug boat pulls the cargo ship
Suez Canal Authority via AP

The enormous ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal last week has been freed, officials said early Monday. Long live the stuck ship.

The Ever Given, a container ship bigger than the Empire State Building, interrupted a crucial trade route after it got lodged sideways in the canal on Tuesday, delaying billions of dollars in goods from reaching their destinations.

On Monday, the canal's service provider announced the ship had been refloated and was on her merry way.

#BREAKING| Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter __ REUTERS #Egypt #Suez #SuezCanal #EVERGIVEN #Evergreen #BreakingNews|#قناة_السويس #السفينة_الجائحة #عاجل
Egypt Today Magazine @EgyptTodayMag

#BREAKING| Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter __ REUTERS #Egypt #Suez #SuezCanal #EVERGIVEN #Evergreen #BreakingNews|#قناة_السويس #السفينة_الجائحة #عاجل

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @EgyptTodayMag

Rescue teams in tugboats had spent six days working to free the ship, and were finally successful thanks, in part, to the full moon bringing high tides.

A Dutch company that assisted in efforts to wiggle the boat free had previously compared the vessel to a "beached whale" and said it "might take weeks" to accomplish, according to Reuters.

Despite being a global trade disaster, the Ever Given getting stuck captivated the world and became the subject of a ton of jokes and memes.

This is my favourite meme format in a long time
Ben Harris-Roxas @ben_hr

This is my favourite meme format in a long time

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ben_hr
Imagine being the captain of the first ship to pass through the Suez after it gets unblocked and knowing that you have the potential to do the funniest thing that anyone has ever done ever.
Ben Jenkins @bencjenkins

Imagine being the captain of the first ship to pass through the Suez after it gets unblocked and knowing that you have the potential to do the funniest thing that anyone has ever done ever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @bencjenkins

As it floated free on Monday, trade officials, rescue crews, and politicians celebrated.

But many, many more people made a different demand:

put the boat back this fucking sucks put it back
F. Thot Bitchgerald @MyDadIsOld

put the boat back this fucking sucks put it back

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MyDadIsOld
We're not done with this yet, put it back. https://t.co/rRu2UGQOad
󠄄 @RudolfWolph

We're not done with this yet, put it back. https://t.co/rRu2UGQOad

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @RudolfWolph
some people aren't brave enough to stand by their convictions, but I'm going to say it: put the boat back now.
ℳikhail Klimentov @LeaderGrev

some people aren't brave enough to stand by their convictions, but I'm going to say it: put the boat back now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @LeaderGrev
THE BOAT'S UNSTUCK?? PUT IT BACK RN PUT IT BACK
olivia💙 @olivia_chsm

THE BOAT'S UNSTUCK?? PUT IT BACK RN PUT IT BACK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @olivia_chsm
I love how the ship is unstuck and everyone is like PUT IT BACK
@carries_town

I love how the ship is unstuck and everyone is like PUT IT BACK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @carries_town

Good luck to the boat!

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT