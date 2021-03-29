The Boat... She Is Free

The enormous ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal last week has been freed, officials said early Monday. Long live the stuck ship.

The Ever Given, a container ship bigger than the Empire State Building, interrupted a crucial trade route after it got lodged sideways in the canal on Tuesday, delaying billions of dollars in goods from reaching their destinations.

On Monday, the canal's service provider announced the ship had been refloated and was on her merry way.

