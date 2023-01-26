Everyone's favorite fictional nepo babies are back. HBO announced on Thursday that the much-anticipated fourth season of Succession will premiere March 26.
A trailer for the new season also dropped Thursday, showing the Roy siblings in the aftermath of the Season 3 finale, where they attempted to go "full coup" and seize control of the Waystar Royco. The effort was unceremoniously quashed after Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) turned on Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) and aligned himself with his father-in-law, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).
According to a synopsis on HBO's website, Season 4 will follow the potential sale of Waystar Royco to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).
"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete," the synopsis reads. "A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."
The upcoming season will also reveal the ramifications of Tom's betrayal of his wife in what could be the nail in the coffin of their already rocky marriage. The trailer shows Tom's creeping doubts over that decision. He questions Logan about what would happen to their working relationship if he and Shiv split up.
Meanwhile, three of the four Roy children — Shiv, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — appear to be sticking together as they try to keep the family business under their control, facing off against Logan, Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron), Tom, and, of course, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).
"This is not about getting back at Dad — but if it hurts him, it doesn't bother me," Shiv says in the trailer.
Also, it appears eldest Roy child Connor (Alan Ruck) and his playwright partner Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe) may have gotten married. Congrats to them, maybe.