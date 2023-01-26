According to a synopsis on HBO's website, Season 4 will follow the potential sale of Waystar Royco to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete," the synopsis reads. "A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

The upcoming season will also reveal the ramifications of Tom's betrayal of his wife in what could be the nail in the coffin of their already rocky marriage. The trailer shows Tom's creeping doubts over that decision. He questions Logan about what would happen to their working relationship if he and Shiv split up.