Here Are The Victims Of The Christmas Market Shooting In France

The people killed include a journalist, a tourist, and a father of three.

Marijan Murat / Marijan Murat/picture-alliance/dpa / AP Images A memorial for those killed in the Strasbourg attack.

Four people were killed and 12 others injured when a gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, rankling a country already reeling from weeks of civil unrest. The 29-year-old shooter was killed by police two days later, following a massive manhunt. The French government labeled the shooting a terrorist incident — the worst this year in France and all of Europe.

Here is what we know so far about those who were killed in the mass shooting:

Antonio Megalizzi Facebook

Antonio Megalizzi, 29, was an Italian radio journalist who was seriously injured in the attack, but on Friday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted that he had died. Conte expressed his sympathy for Megalizzi’s family and girlfriend, lauding him as “a young man with a great passion for journalism.” Megalizzi fell into a coma after being shot in the head, his girlfriend’s father told Ansa, and doctors were unable to operate due to the position of the bullet. Prior to news of his death, there was an outpouring of support for Megalizzi and prayers for his recovery, with his radio station saying their hearts were with his loved ones “in this difficult moment.”

Anupong Suebsamarn Anupong Suebsamarn, whose family owns a noodle factory in Thailand, was not meant to be in Strasbourg after all when the tragedy struck — he and his wife changed their travel plans due to the protest in Paris. https://t.co/uWu2Y2ME64 #StrasbourgShooting

Anupong Suebsamarn, a 45-year-old Thai tourist, was confirmed by Thailand officials to be among those killed in the attack. “Thailand shares France’s loss and stands with France in condemning this terrorist attack,” Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a statement. “The abominable act reminds us that terrorism knows no borders and requires a global response.”

According to Thairath, a Thai newspaper, Anupong had traveled to Strasbourg with his wife, Naiyana. They intended to visit Paris, but switched cities due to the violent Yellow Vests protests. Anupong reportedly ran his family’s noodle factory. His parents have declined to speak to the media.

Kamal Naghchband Facebook

Kamal Naghchband, 45, was also among the fatalities, the mosque he attended in Strasbourg announced Wednesday. Naghchband was a father of three and a mechanic, the Grande Mosquée Eyyûb Sultan tweeted.

His brother, Mokhtar Naghchband, told Euronews his brother moved to France from Afghanistan 18 years ago.

“We are bereaved because our city of Strasbourg, an exemplary city in terms of living together, was hit hard by a murderous act,” Eyup Şahin, regional president of Strasbourg’s Eyyûb Sultan Mosque, said in a statement published by Euronews. This post will be updated as more information about the shooting victims becomes available.