The Duffer Brothers Have Apologized After Being Accused Of Verbally Abusing Multiple Women On The Set Of "Stranger Things"

A Netflix spokesperson said they looked into the allegations against the show's creators "and found no wrongdoing."

Peyton Brown, who worked on the show's second season, posted to Instagram on Thursday saying she "personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women."

Though she did not initially mention the Duffer brothers by name, Brown confirmed to a commenter that she was speaking about them, according to Deadline. The comments section on the post is now disabled.

In the post, Brown said she would not be returning to work on the show's third season "because I stand with my sisters."

"I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP," Brown wrote. "Women in the film industry are POWERFUL. We will rise and we will scream from mountain tops in support of each other and I will not contribute my time, efforts, and talent to such abusive people."

Brown did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.