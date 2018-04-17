BuzzFeed News

I Can't Believe The Guy Who Threatened Stormy Daniels Is...Every Random Famous White Guy

Who is he???

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on April 17, 2018, at 1:33 p.m. ET

Who's this man? On Tuesday, Stormy Daniels and her lawyer released this composite sketch of an unidentified man she says threatened her in 2011 to not talk about an affair she says she had with Donald Trump in 2006.

During a 60 Minutes interview last month, Daniels said a man came up to her in a parking lot in Las Vegas in 2011 and told her to “leave Trump alone” and “forget the story.”

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter," she said. "And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And he leaned around and looked at my daughter, and said, 'That's a beautiful girl, it would be a shame if something happened to her mom.'"

Daniels said she never saw the man again, but was "100%" certain she'd recognize him if she ever did.

"If he walked in this door right now, I would instantly know," she said.

In an interview with The View on Tuesday, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, revealed the sketch and said the man who allegedly threatened her was "sort of well-dressed" and "nothing about him alarmed me."

Daniels said she agreed to the $130,000 hush money deal in 2016 with Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, out of fear of the threats.

Cohen has denied involvement with the threats to Daniels, and Trump has denied knowing about the $130,000 payment.

Right away, people had some ~guesses~ as to who it might be.

Oh, hi Mark
Nicholas D. Dyer @nicholasddyer

Oh, hi Mark

They are...obviously jokes. But man, some of them are spot on.

https://t.co/Wc1Oh5HO0F
Justin Miller @justinjm1

https://t.co/Wc1Oh5HO0F

Chad, is that you?!?

What the Person Who You Think Is the Stormy Daniels Harasser Says About You.
Maris Kreizman @mariskreizman

What the Person Who You Think Is the Stormy Daniels Harasser Says About You.

Pretty much everyone thinks he looks like Tom Brady.

Alex Shephard @alex_shephard

This is the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels claims threatened her. I knew it tbh.
Jason Howerton @jason_howerton

This is the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels claims threatened her. I knew it tbh.

Uncanny, tbh.

🤔
jake beckman @jakebeckman

🤔

Danny @recordsANDradio

And quite a few people think the mystery man looks like Willem Defoe.

I can't believe a young willem defoe was the one who threatened stormy daniels
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

I can't believe a young willem defoe was the one who threatened stormy daniels

mother of god
Seth Mandel @SethAMandel

mother of god

you, dumb: the stormy daniels sketch looks like tom brady me, an intellectual: the sketch looks like willem dafoe
Haley Byrd @byrdinator

you, dumb: the stormy daniels sketch looks like tom brady me, an intellectual: the sketch looks like willem dafoe

Who could it be?

You can all get the fuck right out with your Tom Brady nonsense.
Thornton McEnery @ThorntonMcEnery

You can all get the fuck right out with your Tom Brady nonsense.

Welcome to the OC!

Guess we finally know what Chris Carmack's been up to since 'The O.C.'
Marlow Stern @MarlowNYC

Guess we finally know what Chris Carmack's been up to since 'The O.C.'

