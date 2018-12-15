Stoney Westmoreland, an actor on the Disney Channel show Andi Mack, has been fired following his arrest in Utah for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor.

Westmoreland, who played the grandfather in the live-action Disney Channel series, was arrested Friday following a police sting operation.



Detective Greg Wilking with the Salt Lake City Police Department told BuzzFeed News the 48-year-old actor had been using a dating app to communicate with someone who he thought was 13 years old.



Westmoreland allegedly asked the person — who turned out to be undercover police — for nude photos and oral sex.

He took a ride-share to a trailer park address, where police were waiting to arrest him, Wilking said.

Westmoreland has been charged with enticing a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, and was brought to jail on $30,000 bail.

He is being held in Salt Lake County Jail, according to prison records online.

It was not clear if he had yet hired a lawyer, but a request for comment to his management company was not immediately returned.

