Disney Channel Has Fired An “Andi Mack” Actor After He Was Arrested For Allegedly Plotting Sex With A Minor
Stoney Westmoreland, who played the grandfather on the series, was arrested in a police sting operation.
Stoney Westmoreland, an actor on the Disney Channel show Andi Mack, has been fired following his arrest in Utah for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor.
Westmoreland, who played the grandfather in the live-action Disney Channel series, was arrested Friday following a police sting operation.
Detective Greg Wilking with the Salt Lake City Police Department told BuzzFeed News the 48-year-old actor had been using a dating app to communicate with someone who he thought was 13 years old.
Westmoreland allegedly asked the person — who turned out to be undercover police — for nude photos and oral sex.
He took a ride-share to a trailer park address, where police were waiting to arrest him, Wilking said.
Westmoreland has been charged with enticing a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, and was brought to jail on $30,000 bail.
He is being held in Salt Lake County Jail, according to prison records online.
It was not clear if he had yet hired a lawyer, but a request for comment to his management company was not immediately returned.
A Disney Channel spokesperson confirmed Westmoreland’s removal from the show to BuzzFeed News.
“Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series ‘Andi Mack,’ was arrested in Salt Lake City today,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”
Westmoreland has also appeared in the films War Dogs, Matchstick Men, and Godzilla.
