Former Top Trump Aide Stephen Bannon And "Build The Wall" Founder Brian Kolfage Have Been Charged With Fraud

Stephen Bannon, a former top aide to President Donald Trump, and Brian Kolfage, the leader of the crowdfunded "We Build the Wall" effort, have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, federal prosecutors said Thursday.



Bannon, Kolfage, and two other men "received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from We Build the Wall, which they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations," said Audrey Strauss, the acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Bannon, Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea have all been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that, "as everyone knows, President Trump has no involvement in this project and felt it was only being done in order to showboat, and perhaps raise funds." Trump himself told reporters when asked about Bannon Thursday morning that while he feels "very badly," he hasn't "been dealing with him for a very long period of time" and that he did not like the "We Build the Wall" project. Donald Trump Jr. visited the project in 2019, the Texas Tribune reported.

Last year, Kris Kobach, a Trump ally and supporter of the wall project, told The New York Times that he had talked with Trump about the effort and that "the president said ‘the project has my blessing, and you can tell the media that.’"

Kolfage "covertly took more than $350,000 in funds that has been donated to 'We Build The Wall' for his personal use," the criminal complaint said.

Bannon, the complaint said, through a nonprofit he controlled, "received over $1,000,000 from We Build The Wall, which Bannon used to, among other things, secretly pay Kolfage and to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bannon's personal expenses."

According to court documents, the four men used Bannon's nonprofit and a shell company, along with fake invoices and vendor arrangements, to conceal the scheme. In a text message, Kolfage allegedly said the financial arrangement needed to stay "confidential" and on a "need to know" basis.

Suspicions about the fundraising campaign came quickly after it raised more than $17 million in its first week on GoFundMe, the documents state. GoFundMe suspended the campaign, saying its organizers would need to identify a legitimate nonprofit that the money was going to, or the funds would be returned to donors.

The men then turned the campaign into a 501(c)(4) nonprofit called "We Build the Wall Inc." to transfer the money to, and then continued fundraising.

Central to the campaign's claims were that its founder "will take no salary" and "will personally not take a penny of compensation from these donations," according to the court documents.

In social media posts and emails to donors, they repeatedly made this claim, telling supporters “100% of your donations” would fund the building of a border wall, and that they would “refund every single penny” if they could not achieve their goal.

“I made a promise that I would NEVER take a penny 100% of fundraising through,” Kolfage wrote in a social media post, according to the court documents. “Donations will only go towards the wall. 100% means 100% right? Board won’t see any of that money!”

Bannon confirmed this, stating at We Build the Wall events and in interviews that he “did this kind of as a volunteer” and that “we’re a volunteer organization.”

The supposed lack of self-serving was apparently noted and praised by donors, who said it was why they chose to contribute.

“Some of those donors wrote directly to Kolfage that they did not have a lot of money and were skeptical about online fundraising campaigns, but they were giving what they could because they trusted Kolfage would keep his word about how their donations would be spent,” the documents state.

When potential donors shared concerns about the campaign, Kolfage responded to them directly, “assuring the donors in private messages that he was not being compensated.”

Kolfage even emailed donors asking them to buy coffee from another one of his companies, saying in a mass email that it was how "he keeps his family fed and a roof over their head."

In reality, Kolfage, Bannon, and the other two men were using the money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Kolfage allegedly spent his money on "home renovations, payments toward a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments, and credit card debt." Bannon and the other two spent on "travel, hotels, consumer goods, and personal credit card debts."

The four men found out that would potentially be subjected to a criminal investigation in October 2019, at which point they allegedly "took additional steps to conceal the fraudulent scheme."

Weeks and days before the federal indictment was made, Kolfage had been making several moves involving various GoFundMe campaigns.

Sometime in July, a campaign that Kolfage had started with to help mentor veterans in military hospitals was suddenly reopened.

BuzzFeed News reported in January 2019 that, despite claims that he and program worked with military hospitals such as Walter Reed, Brooke Army Medical Center, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, all three medical centers said they had no record of any mentoring program or that Kolfage had worked with patients there.

Last month, Kolfage reached out to a BuzzFeed News reporter requesting a correction on the story, which had been published more than 18 months earlier. Kolfage said the funds raised in the campaign “were 100% raised for my travel” and called it “crappy reporting.” BuzzFeed News declined the request.

Kolfage also announced on Tuesday that he had shut down the We Build The Wall campaign on GoFundMe — the largest campaign effort in GoFundMe — and moved it to Fundrazr.com.