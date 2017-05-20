Supplied

Sarah dreams of being an artist, largely due to her dad's influence.

"I always had an interest in art because my dad surrounded me with it my whole life," she told BuzzFeed News. "He'd take me to museums, discuss music with me, and draw pictures for me to color in when I was little. He always had drawings and pottery of his that he'd show me."

Noel grew up wanting to be an artist too. He even got a full ride scholarship to the Rhode Island School of Design, but turned it down because his dad was dying of cancer and he didn't want to move far away from him.

"He regrets not going, but never stopped creating art throughout his life," said Sarah.