Stanford Has Expelled A Student With Fake Sailing Credentials As The College Admissions Scandal Continues

John Vandemoer, the former sailing coach, was fired and has pleaded guilty to racketeering charges. He accepted bribes totaling $270,000 from two prospective students, neither of whom wound up attending Stanford, according to court records.

The unidentified student was not a member of the Stanford sailing team, but was associated with a donation made to the school by the Key Worldwide Foundation, which is at the center of the college admissions scandal that has led to dozens of indictments.

The student expelled from Stanford was not mentioned in the indictment, and had no official recommendation for admission from Vandemoer. However, school officials said they "determined that some of the material in the student’s application is false and, in accordance with our policies, have rescinded admission."

The student's credits have also been vacated and she "is no longer on Stanford’s campus."

According to the Stanford Daily, the student got into the school through the standard admissions process, but after she was admitted, a $500,000 donation to the sailing team was made via Vandemoer.

In a note to the school, Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell said they will more prudently review and verify recruited athletes' credentials going forward.

"We know that this episode has jarred the trust of many Americans in the college admissions process, and it has prompted many questions from the Stanford community," the school officials said. "We are determined to take the right steps at Stanford to ensure the integrity of our process and to work toward rebuilding that trust."

Universities involved in the admissions scandal are now having to grapple with what to do with students who were admitted as part of the scheme.

In March, Yale University rescinded admission for a student whose family allegedly paid $1.2 million to get her in.

On Monday, prosecutors said Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents, as well as a coach, will plead guilty to bribery and gaming entrance systems as part of the scam.