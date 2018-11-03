A White Supremacist Attacked Stacey Abrams And Oprah In Racist Robocalls

In a robocall that some Georgia voters have reported receiving, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams and Oprah Winfrey, who is campaigning for her, were targeted with racist attacks.

The call, which claimed to be from "magical negress" Oprah Winfrey, mocked Abrams as a "poor man's Aunt Jemima" and “someone white women can be tricked into voting for, especially the fat ones.”

"Years ago, the Jews who own the American media saw something in me — the ability to trick dumb white women into thinking I was like them," the call says. "I see that same potential in Stacey Abrams."

Several people on social media said they'd received the call, including the chair of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, who called it "morally bankrupt."