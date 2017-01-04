Women Are Suing St. Ives Over Claims Its Apricot Scrub Causes Skin Damage

Plaintiffs Kaylee Browning and Sarah Basile cited multiple dermatologists in their lawsuit, one of whom claimed the scrub causes "micro-tears" in the skin that make it "more vulnerable to environmental damages, pollution, and sun damage.”

They say "they never would have bought St. Ives facial scrub if the defendant had disclosed that it causes skin damage."

Browning and Basile also take issue with the product's claims of being "non-comedogenic," meaning it does not clog pores.

They are also challenging advertising claims that it is "dermatologist tested" since "it is not actually recommended by dermatologists."

“Accordingly, St. Ives is unfit to be sold or used as a facial scrub,” the plaintiffs claim in the suit. “The product is completely worthless.”