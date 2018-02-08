Let Us Break Down This Story About A Woman Who Flushed Her Hamster Down An Airport Toilet For You

A woman said a Spirit Airlines employee told her that she should flush her hamster down an airport toilet if she wanted to get on a plane. Spirit says there is no way anyone said that.

Belen Aldecosea, 21, said she'd called Spirit Airlines twice to confirm that her hamster, Pebbles, a doctor-certified comfort animal, would be allowed on the Nov. 21 flight. Both she and the airline said Spirit told her it would be fine.

But, upon arriving at the Baltimore airport, Aldecosea said a Spirit Airlines employee refused the animal entry — and suggested she flush her pet down the toilet so she could get on the plane.

Aldecosea's friends were hours away on campus. She contacted at least six car rental companies, but it was a busy Thanksgiving holiday week and none were available — and she was too young to rent one anyway. She was also in pain due to a benign golf ball–sized growth on her neck.