A Woman Totaled Her Car After Seeing A Spider While Driving

A woman crashed her car Wednesday after she saw a spider, police in Cairo, New York, said.

After noticing the spider in the front seat, the unidentified woman "panicked and crashed," police said.



She suffered a leg injury and totaled the vehicle as a result.

Police posted photos of the crash on Facebook as a warning to arachnophobic drivers.



"We know that it is easier for some drivers than others," police said. "But PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place."

"Lives depend on it," the post said.



People commenting on the police department's Facebook post empathized with the woman and some shared their own horror stories of finding eight-legged hitchhikers in their cars.

"For safety measures should probably burn the car too," one person commented. "Just to make sure it’s really dead."

