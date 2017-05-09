There's A Storm On Saturn And People Think It Looks Like A Giant Space Nipple
Damn, Saturn.
NASA recently captured a remarkable photo of a hexagon-shaped polar jet stream on Saturn.
And, well...
...the tweet didn't go exactly as planned.
Of course, some of us are ADULTS who are here for SCIENCE.
But mostly, people just want to make some space boob jokes.
All of us right now:
-
