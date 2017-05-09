BuzzFeed News

There's A Storm On Saturn And People Think It Looks Like A Giant Space Nipple

There's A Storm On Saturn And People Think It Looks Like A Giant Space Nipple

Damn, Saturn.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on May 9, 2017, at 5:39 p.m. ET

NASA recently captured a remarkable photo of a hexagon-shaped polar jet stream on Saturn.

NASA @NASA

Our @CassiniSaturn spacecraft captured this pic of Saturn's hexagonal polar jet stream in the sun's reflected light… https://t.co/P2mUoyysQC

"Saturn's hexagonal polar jet stream is the shining feature of almost every view of the north polar region of Saturn," a NASA employee explained on its website. "The region, in shadow for the first part of the Cassini mission, now enjoys full sunlight, which enables Cassini scientists to directly image it in reflected light."

And, well...

baron antilles @richardriders

why does this look like a giant space tiddy https://t.co/BuLtMK7JLI

marmalade @marmay98

Space nip https://t.co/91J9LmqGmy

Anna Cathenka @annacathenka

OK, I can't keep it in any longer. THE STORM ON SATURN MAKES SATURN LOOK LIKE A BOOB. https://t.co/60k5R84Mum

...the tweet didn't go exactly as planned.

cóco @fostreology

lmao that's a titty, nasa. nice try tho https://t.co/jDWQYZjowV

CHLOE @lovendei

Everyone: Looks up to the sky to find some dipper shit Me an intellectual: Im tryna see the whole tit up there https://t.co/RuAMSvGa8m

Ken Lowery @kenlowery

huge tity https://t.co/n5YVIcKXcT

Of course, some of us are ADULTS who are here for SCIENCE.

Paul Buttino @crapsismygame

@_ScumFuck @NASA @CassiniSaturn This is an absolutely STUNNING astronomical photograph, and all you see is a NIPPLE… https://t.co/WP31emx2dc

The wanderer @goseals

@NASA @TiffanyTurrill @CassiniSaturn Im sad others made a breast joke at this.

But mostly, people just want to make some space boob jokes.

torbjörk @dogmotif

mom put parental controls on my shit gotta crank off to this space titty https://t.co/xb5AtWGmhu

Kun Fe Yekun Meks @oouyeaah

Nipple https://t.co/X1Nxz1vO88

All of us right now:

BuzzFeed News has reached out to NASA about the space boob. (Yes, really. We even used the phrase "space boob" in the email).
BuzzFeed News has reached out to NASA about the space boob. (Yes, really. We even used the phrase "space boob" in the email).

